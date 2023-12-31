Michael Beale hasn't quite been able to stamp his authority on Sunderland just yet, the ex-Rangers manager picking up just one win from his opening three games in charge of the Black Cats.

It's not as if the second-tier side have been humiliated in any match under their divisive new manager however, Beale only coming up short with one defeat so far from his opening trio of Championship contests.

He could well tinker with the lineup for Sunderland's lunchtime game on New Year's Day against Ryan Lowe's Preston North End in a bid to find the golden starting eleven that clicks everything into place, a team worthy of competing for promotion and going the distance instead of narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Here's the Sunderland predicted XI for their showdown with the Lilywhites, with three potential changes from the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last game present...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson will continue being Beale's first-choice goalkeeper, the Sunderland shot-stopper making three saves last game - as per Sofascore - to ensure the Black Cats came away from Rotherham with at least a point.

2 RB - Jenson Seelt

Playing in an unorthodox right-back position last match, Jenson Seelt still put in a competent display against the Millers.

Seelt's composure on the ball stood out in the game under the New York Stadium floodlights, misplacing just three of his 41 passes before being hauled off by Beale in the second half.

Timothee Pembele will give Seelt competition now however, the former Paris St.Germain defender fit enough for a cameo off the bench in place of Seelt against Rotherham.

Still, Beale should keep faith in his young Dutch defender who has barely put a foot wrong playing as a stand-in full-back to date.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Daniel Ballard makes up the next part of an unchanged back four, the ex-Arsenal centre-back resolute versus the Millers with 12 aerial duels won in total over the course of the 90 minutes.

Clearing the ball away seven times too, Ballard will hope his efforts against Preston are rewarded with a clean sheet.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's captain was the standout performer from a resilient defence against Leam Richardson's hosts last game, winning an astounding 16 duels in total.

Luke O'Nien was also measured on the ball playing out from the back, misplacing just six passes as a calm but authoritative presence in the 1-1 draw.

5 LB - Trai Hume

Trai Hume will also be retained at left-back for the test of the Lilywhites on Monday - switching over to the left-hand side to make up for Niall Huggins being sidelined - with the Northern Ireland international constantly involved in passages of play at the New York Stadium.

Hume would accumulate a staggering 120 touches in the draw, showing off his dominance in the air with four out of five aerial duels won.

6 CM - Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah will also start against Lowe's Lilywhites, the central midfielder focusing on his football still despite interest from Premier League suitors which is predicted to heat up this January.

Ekwah wasn't at his best in South Yorkshire last match however, only winning a solitary duel in the competitive clash.

7 CM - Dan Neil

Dan Neil and Ekwah have formed a formidable partnership in recent weeks from holding midfield, with Neil the more creative and forward-thinking of the fixed duo.

That was apparent in the Rotherham game, with Neil attempting to test Victor Johanssen in the opposing goal with one off-target effort whilst notching up five accurate long balls in the clash to push his timid team further up the pitch.

8 RM - Abdoullah Ba

The first change Beale could make to his starting eleven would be dropping Patrick Roberts for Abdoullah Ba, gifting the 20-year-old a rare start owing to Roberts hobbling off the pitch last game.

Roberts came off with a suspected muscle issue, but Ba deserves to start regardless of the ex-Celtic man's ailment potentially ruling him out.

Ba impressed throughout the 75 minutes he was on the field versus Rotherham when replacing Roberts, 100% successful with all of his dribble attempts in the contest with the French winger regularly twisting and turning Millers defenders for fun.

The young French attacker will see this as the perfect opportunity to kickstart his faltering campaign again, proving to his manager that he's a useful weapon within the Black Cats ranks to rely upon.

9 CAM - Alex Pritchard

The second change could well see Jobe Bellingham drop out of the starting lineup for the more experienced Alex Pritchard, Bellingham nowhere near his electric best against Rotherham.

Bellingham could well be experiencing lethargy, the teenager rarely given a breather this campaign in an unforgiving league - the 18-year-old midfielder failing to register a single shot on the Rotherham goal, whilst successfully completing just two of his six dribbles on the night.

Pritchard deserves another run-out in Bellingham's place, the former Huddersfield Town man still able to conjure up moments of magic for the Tyne and Wear side despite reaching the twilight of his career now at 30 years of age.

The ex-Terriers man has received glowing praise throughout his Black Cats career for his obvious pedigree and ability on the ball, described in the past as having "incredible technique" by Not the Top 20 Podcast host Ali Maxwell in set-piece situations.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke also possesses dazzling ability at this moment in time for Sunderland, showcased throughout this second-tier season to date.

Clarke's equalising goal against Rotherham was his 12th strike of the season already, the Tyne and Wear outfit heavily reliant on the former Leeds United man to lead from the front and secure results off his own back.

Not fazed by this pressure on his shoulders whatsoever, Clarke will no doubt want to be the hero again versus Preston tomorrow lunchtime.

11 ST - Mason Burstow

Sunderland have been plagued with striker issues all season long, not one of the current crop in the Black Cats squad has been able to find the back of the net this season.

Beale will wrestle with who to start up top against Preston in an effort to break this ridiculous ongoing hoodoo, opting to potentially start loanee Mason Burstow ahead of Adil Aouchiche.

Burstow did have a quiet second half when introduced into the contest at Rotherham in place of Aouchiche, but Beale will have to persevere with his misfiring forward players regardless in the hopes that a goal will come soon with Burstow praying he can come good.