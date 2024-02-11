Former Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale did not enjoy the best of times in charge of the club before his departure in October of last year.

In just over ten months at Ibrox, the former Gers assistant failed to win a single trophy and was eventually dismissed and replaced by Philippe Clement earlier this season.

The English tactician was allowed to bring in nine new signings to bolster his squad throughout the summer transfer window and question marks remain over many of them.

Sam Lammers and Jose Cifuentes, both signed on permanent deals, have already been shifted on to FC Utrecht and Cruzerio respectively last month. Meanwhile, former Norwich City star Kieran Dowell has only featured in seven Scottish Premiership matches since his move.

Beale did, however, play a rare blinder with the signing of Jack Butland on a free transfer from Premier League side Crystal Palace ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jack Butland's market value last summer

The former England international was technically valued at £0 last summer as the Eagles opted to release him for nothing at the end of last season.

This allowed Beale and the Gers to swoop in to sign him for nothing after he had spent the second half of last term on loan as a back-up with Manchester United.

Butland did not make a single appearance for the Red Devils, and did not play any matches for his parent club during the first half of the campaign.

It was, therefore, a gamble for Rangers to bring in a 30-year-old player who had not kicked (saved) a ball in anger for over a year, but it is one that has paid off big time for the Scottish giants.

Jack Butland's current value

Speaking to IbroxNews earlier this month, former Rangers star Derek Ferguson hailed Butland as "phenomenal" and stated that it would take around £20m for the club to even consider a sale.

That came shortly after the Light Blues reportedly knocked back an approach from Premier League side Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old titan was once valued at a staggering £30m by Stoke City back in 2019, and this touted value of £20m suggests that the colossus is getting back to his best.

Scottish Premiership Jack Butland - 23/24 Allan McGregor - 22/23 Appearances 24 24 Save success rate 79% 57% Clean sheets 15 Eight Sofascore rating 7.06 6.68

As you can see in the table above, Butland has been a huge upgrade on Allan McGregor this season with a significantly better save success rate and average performance level in the Premiership.

The English giant has racked up 20 clean sheets and conceded 29 goals in 39 appearances for the club in all competitions this term, which means that he is averaging less than one goal conceded per match.

These statistics show that Rangers improved their team and landed a terrific performer by securing Butland's services for £0 from Palace last summer.

Therefore, Beale played a rare transfer blinder with the former Stoke star, who is now being touted at £20m, whether a team would be willing to pay that or not, and one he should be praised for.