Mike Dodds' interim spell in charge of Sunderland looks to have ended in a whimper rather than a bang, the Black Cats losing 1-0 to Bristol City last time out with the Tyne and Wear side now gearing up to announce Tony Mowbray's successor imminently.

Mowbray's successor looks as though it could be former Rangers and QPR manager Michael Beale, a potential appointment met with many detractors owing to the 43-year-old's recent failures with the Gers and the fact he walked out on the Hoops just months into his tenure at Loftus Road to move to Ibrox.

Failing to get a deal over the line to secure the services of a left-field manager from afar in both Will Still and Kim Hellberg, Beale could still freshen things up and give the entire Sunderland squad a boost on his suspected arrival.

Jewison Bennette in particular will welcome the new appointment, a fresh set of eyes in the dug-out who could give the dynamic Costa Rican forward more first-team opportunities at the Stadium of Light soon.

Frozen out by Mowbray, the 19-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality for the Black Cats when used sporadically in the past.

Jewison Bennette's numbers for Sunderland

Rumoured to be loaned out in the coming transfer window, owing to just 79 minutes of senior action, Beale could give Bennette a lifeline by playing him in the first team more.

Described as a "flamboyant winger" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig on social media, Bennette has shone in patches on rare senior occasions for the Black Cats.

This season, the 19-year-old tricky attacker entertained the Sunderland masses with a dazzling cameo versus Southampton in a comprehensive early campaign 5-0 win.

Bennette had a part to play in adding more salt to the Saints' wound, only amassing seven touches - as per Sofascore - but assisting Chris Rigg's goal late into the game to make the scoreline even more embarrassing for Russell Martin's visitors.

Skilfully taking it past two Southampton defenders with outrageous showboating, his cross after pulling off the skills was also floated in expertly for Sunderland's 16-year-old midfielder to head home.

Bennette is yet to experience more first-team action this season, but has been impressive in the Premier League 2 during his short time at the Stadium of Light too - scoring two goals and assisting a further four from ten U21 appearances to date.

The bold left winger could be given a chance to impress in the first-team fold under Beale however, who has previously enhanced players in that very position at other clubs he's managed.

Why Bennette could benefit from Beale

In his previous job post at QPR, the divisive 43-year-old got the best out of former Arsenal man Chris Willock down the flanks who plays where Bennette operates.

Willock would become a man possessed under Beale, scoring six goals and picking up one assist under Beale's guidance in west London before Rangers came calling.

The goal output dried up after for QPR's number seven without the 43-year-old in the dug-out, only helping himself to one more assist during the entire rest of the 2022-23 season with zero goals scored.

Football journalist Jack Austwicke described Bennette as "hungry" and having a desire to "want to learn earlier in the year when speaking to Football League World, and so the Costa Rican forward will hope he can push on and advance his game under new potential Black Cats boss Beale by showing his eagerness and willingness to make strides.

Bennette won't come in and displace the likes of Jack Clarke - the ex-Leeds United winger into double figures for the season already with ten goals - but the new Sunderland manager will want to utilise his squad more effectively than Mowbray.

He can start that by giving Bennette far more first-team chances, hoping to work his Willock magic on the promising attacker.