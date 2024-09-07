Everton and those behind the scenes at Goodison Park reportedly have their eye on an "outstanding" 4-2-3-1 manager who could end up replacing Sean Dyche.

Everton’s season so far

The Toffees have had a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season, losing all three of their Premier League games. The latest of those came at home to Bournemouth, surrendering a two-goal lead late on to lose 3-2.

Pressure appears to be building on Dyche, who said after the loss to the Cherries: "You have to play for every breath of the game. When you see a side dominate so clearly, and have so many chances. Just do the basics and win the game. I said to them after the game. Win your tackles, win your headers, win your races and you win the game.

"But for whatever reason they score a goal and we're just staring at each other and asking 'Who's going to do that? Who's going to win those tackles, headers and races?' and we're waiting for someone else to do that. You can't do that.

"For 87 minutes its a very, very good performance, I was very pleased. But after the first goal I could smell it in the air, I thought this ain't right. I was trying to correct it, screaming that them to correct their shape and just do the absolute ugly side of the game. Play forwards, win your headers, win your tackles, win your races. We didn't, and they get a winner out of nowhere."

Reports in recent days have linked a number of managers to potentially replace Dyche in the dugout, should those at the top decide to part ways with the Englishman.

David Moyes has been mooted for a return, whereas Al-Shabab boss Vitor Pereira, who was close to joining Everton back in 2022, is keen on a Premier League move. Now, a new name has emerged on the Goodison Park radar.

Everton eye Graham Potter move

According to TBR and journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton also have their eye on former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Bailey states that Dyche has been given the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’ by the club’s current hierarchy and that Potter has a number of admirers within the club.

Potter, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge back in April 2023. He has wins over the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Moyes on his CV, with the current Manchester City boss calling him “outstanding” in the past.

"I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time," Guardiola said in January 2023 while Potter was at Chelsea. "I know in big clubs, results are important but I'd say give him time. The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there."