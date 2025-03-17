As rumours continue to arrive regarding Bruno Guimaraes' future, Newcastle United have reportedly made their first move in the race to sign a potential replacement for their star midfielder.

Newcastle could lose Guimaraes

For the last two transfer windows, Newcastle have been forced to sit back and watch as clubs around them spend big and welcome the reinforcements that they so desperately need.

Now, however, the Magpies could be back in a position to flex their riches and finally free from PSR constraints this summer in what would be a major boost for Eddie Howe.