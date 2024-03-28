Rangers have been dealt a blow as it has emerged that one star could find himself sidelined for longer than initially feared.

Rangers eyeing up title

Though currently second in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers' fate remains in their own hands. They sit a point behind Glasgow rivals Celtic, but have a game in hand on the hoops after their game against Dundee was postponed.

They also play host to Brendan Rodgers and Co in a game which will likely prove decisive. It could cap an impressive campaign for Philippe Clement's side, who boast the best defence in the division and have seen their goal breached on just 16 occasions to date, while they have scored the second most goals in the division (64), behind only Celtic (71).

The latest news, however, is less than ideal for the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers man set for spell on sidelines

Despite their impressive season, it has not been all rosy for Clement and co. They have suffered their fair share of injuries, and they may now have been dealt yet another blow on that front.

That comes as an update has been provided on Ross McCausland, who was taken off after just 35 minutes in their most recent Scottish Premiership outing, the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell. He was on the substitutes bench against Benfica, suggesting that it wasn't too severe, but never made it onto the pitch.

Though initially described as a knock, he missed both of Northern Ireland's matches over the international break and his injury was described as 'complex' by national team boss Michael O'Neill, which will have set off alarm bells at Ibrox.

McCausland in the SPL 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots per 90 1.78 Tackles and interceptions 1.93

Medical expert Dr Rajpal Brar has now claimed that the complication could see McCausland miss several weeks.

“Initially, he was potentially available for the next match and the injury was described as a knock, so at the time, the injury didn’t seem too serious", he told Ibrox news.

“The main goal of treatment then will have been reducing pain and dysfunction to allow him to return to training. However, there has been a development over it being a complex issue and that puts him at risk of something more serious. There are not too many specifics provided, but this appears something that can keep him out for weeks.“

Rangers are already without a host of stars thanks to injury layoffs, with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Danilo all sidelined. They will be hoping that McCausland's recovery is swift, and that he can still play a meaningful part in the Scottish Premiership run-in and help Rangers lift another title.