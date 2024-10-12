Ipswich Town have enjoyed a meteoric rise under the guidance of Kieran McKenna over the last couple of years after the Northern Irishman took the club from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.

However, despite his success at Portman Road, the 38-year-old will face his toughest task yet in management by trying to keep the Tractor Boys in the top flight beyond this season.

This year will live long in the memories of the fanbase, spending their first season in England’s top division for the first time in 22 years.

Meetings with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will ignite the supporters' hopes of sustaining their Premier League status and ensuring that they don’t go another two decades without top-flight football.

As a result of their shock rise over the last two seasons, heavy investment was needed during the off-season, which led to the club signing one player with bags of Premier League experience.

Kalvin Phillips’ move to join Ipswich Town

After a failed loan move to West Ham United that saw the midfielder feature just ten times in all competitions, Kalvin Phillips had a huge choice over his next move to help ignite his once-promising career.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with Leeds United, featuring 234 times for his boyhood club, before joining Manchester City in a £45m deal during the summer of 2022.

However, the move has been a disaster for the former England international, featuring just 31 times and failing to dislodge Rodri from his starting role in defensive midfield.

As a result, Phillips accepted a proposal to join Ipswich on a season-long loan during the transfer window, with his top-flight experience vital to McKenna’s squad.

The midfielder has made 77 appearances in the competition to date, with his skill set hopefully giving the Tractor Boys that cutting edge in those cagey affairs.

However, they are yet to see the best of the one-time £45m signing, with the 28-year-old only on the pitch for 303 minutes in the league as he looks to regain his full fitness.

Whilst he undoubtedly has the quality to be a monster hit at Portman Road, the club may have been better off pursuing a deal to re-sign a player who’s previously thrived in East Anglia.

The man who Ipswich missed out on this summer

Ipswich’s hunt for new additions took them all over Europe, but they also targeted numerous players close to home, including former Tractor Boy, Flynn Downes.

McKenna’s side made an attempt to sign the 25-year-old after he helped Southampton secure promotion back to the Premier League after their play-off final victory over Leeds United at Wembley.

However, they missed out on a permanent deal to re-sign the midfielder, with Downes securing a £18m move to join Russell Martin’s side - with Ipswich moving onto other targets including Phillips.

How Downes & Phillips compare in the PL (2024/25) Statistics Downes Phillips Games played 7 4 Pass accuracy 91% 79% Progressive carries per 90 1.7 0.6 Passes leading to shots per 90 1.9 1.2 Tackles won per 90 1 0.9 Aerials won 70% 33% Stats via FBref

When delving into the pair’s respective stats from the current campaign, it’s clear that the current Southampton man has outperformed the Ipswich loanee, potentially seeing McKenna’s side regret not pushing harder for his signature.

The “monstrous” Saints star, as described by his current boss, has excelled in possession, achieving a much higher pass completion rate, whilst also averaging more progressive carries per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Out of possession, Downes also has the upper hand, winning more tackles per 90 whilst winning more aerial battles - demonstrating the qualities he would’ve added in regaining the ball for McKenna’s side.

Undoubtedly, Phillips will provide a solid short-term option for the club, but with the long-term also in mind, Downes would’ve certainly been a better addition for the Tractor Boys.

His quality is evident, as demonstrated by his figures this season, potentially handing the East Anglian that added edge in their battle to avoid relegation this season.