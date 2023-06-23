Yannick Carrasco has spoken out against his Belgium teammate Thibaut Courtois following the goalkeeper's fallout with national team coach Domenico Tedesco.

What has happened between Thibaut Courtois and the Belgium manager?

Earlier this week, Tedesco announced that the Real Madrid keeper had left the national team set-up, after confronting him and revealing he felt he'd been disrespected when Romelu Lukaku was appointed captain in Kevin De Bruyne's absence.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said:

"Together we decided that Romelu would be captain against Austria and Thibaut tomorrow against Estonia.

"That was OK for everyone but after the match [Courtois] suddenly wanted to talk to me and said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt offended."

Courtois took to Instagram to hit back at the claims, revealing he'd left due to an injury and no other reason and was "surprised" to hear the comments from his manager, noting: "I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach's assessments do not fit with reality."

While it's currently unclear what actually went down between the two, and the real reasons for the former Chelsea goalkeeper's departure from the national team this week, Carrasco has spoken out publicly about the situation, and it's pretty clear where his opinion lies right now.

What did Yannick Carrasco say about Thibaut Courtois?

The Atletico Madrid man spoke after Belgium's 3-0 win against Estonia, and revealed how he felt about the entire situation and his disappointment in Courtois.

Speaking to Manuel Jous, the 29-year-old said:

"We more or less understood what happened. We had a meeting with the coach who was clear with us. We, the old ones, have not yet had the opportunity to speak with Thibaut. But we were disappointed with his reaction."

Carrasco revealed he thought that as a leader, Courtois had a responsibility to set an example for the younger members of the squad and didn't feel as though he'd done that with his reaction, adding:

"In the end, he is a manager of the team, he is one of the three captains. An armband is just a detail. You have to show that you are a leader and a captain with your personality. He chose to leave. He was embarrassed or not, we don't know. But one of the reasons for his departure was also the armband."

The comments revealed the winger doesn't believe Courtois left the Belgium team due to an injury, and in fact, went home as a result of Lukaku being handed the captain's armband.

After over 100 international caps, it remains to be seen what long-term implications this will have on the goalkeeper's future with the national team and whether his relationship with Tedesco is fractured beyond repair.