Clubs believe a £51 million striker is "destined" to join Arsenal this summer, as the Gunners are said to be "impressed" with his playing style and believe he's affordable.

Arsenal chase Premier League title as Edu eyes new centre-forward

This Premier League title race looks set to go right down to the wire, with Mikel Arteta's side currently leading the charge.

Closest rivals Man City possess a game in hand on Arsenal, though, and lie just one point behind them - meaning Pep Guardiola and co still hold all the cards and the trophy is still in their hands.

Arteta is relying on a slip up from the Blues who are normally near-impossible to stop at this stage of the campaign, but Arsenal are doing a solid job of keeping right on their tail and ensuring they remain in last-gasp contention.

Arsenal's remaining league games Man City's remaining league games Bournemouth (home) Wolves (home) Man United (away) Fulham (away) Everton (home) Tottenham (home) West Ham (away)

If the north Londoners do manage to pip City and clinch their first Premier League title in 20 years, Arteta will achieve legendary status and this season will go down as an historic one in the club's recent history.

It could also help Arsenal to attract their top transfer targets when the window reopens this summer, and it is widely believed that they have set their sights on a new striker. Arteta's men have scored more league goals than anyone this season, including City, but sporting director Edu and co remain eager to bolster Arsenal's front line.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in a host of new strikers as we approach the summer, including the likes of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

The latter is attracting interest across Italy and England after a fine campaign under Thiago Motta, where he's bagged 11 goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

Juventus and Milan "certain" Zirkzee is "destined" to join Arsenal

Arsenal face competitors in Juventus and AC Milan for the Netherlands international's signature, but they think they're set to lose out in the race.

That is according to GiveMeSport, who claim both Juve and Milan are "certain" Zirkzee is "destined" to join Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are believed to be impressed with his playing style, and they also think that Zirkzee's £51 million price tag falls within their budget to make a striker signing.

This report suggests that Arsenal are in pole position to land the 22-year-old as things stand, and he's been highly praised for his form across the continent.

“He’s a great player," said Milan boss Stefano Pioli on Zirkzee this season. "I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."

While his legaue goal haul for 23/24 is only just over double digits, the young number nine stands out as a very exciting prospect.