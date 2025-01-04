Once upon a time, Liverpool fans harboured hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and strengthening Jurgen Klopp's midfield with one of football's prized pieces.

Instead, the England sensation now plies his craft for Real Madrid, one of Europe's most talented players and winner of Champions League and La Liga titles last year. Trent Alexander-Arnold may join him at the Bernabeu this year, but let's forget about that one for now.

Liverpool are thriving under Arne Slot but need to make several signings across the year's two transfer windows after bringing only Federico Chiesa in during the summer, signing Juventus' versatile forward for a bargain £12.5m fee.

While it's not a priority position, the Reds are attentive to movements in the midfield market and might look to strike as Premier League rivals get ready to move for a player offering similarities to the previously profiled Bellingham.

Liverpool eyeing talented midfielder

As per Caught Offside, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have stolen ahead in the race to sign Bundesliga talent Enzo Millot, recently sending scouts to watch the Stuttgart star in action.

Millot, 22, is growing into his skin this term and has found success across a myriad of positions, displaying the kind of tactical dynamism that denotes an elite-level future.

Suitors such as Liverpool - who are among those said to be 'keeping an eye on his development' - are piling up due to an eye-catching €20m (£17m) release clause in the Frenchman's contract.

There was interest last summer but he continued his development in Germany, however, now is the time for clubs in the Premier League to strike, for he has made significant gains and Liverpool must ensure they clinch a potential superstar in the making.

Why Liverpool are interested in Enzo Millot

Having taken exciting steps onto the major stage over the past few years, Millot is shaping into a key part of Stuttgart's starting set-up.

Last year, he unshackled himself from the confines of 'prospect,' notching 17 goal contributions into 35 appearances, honing his clinical edge.

Though the France native hasn't been quite so creative this term, he's still maintained an impressive output, scoring eight goals and providing five assists across 24 matches in all competitions.

Enzo Millot - Stuttgart Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 13 5 2 Right winger 6 3 3 Central midfield 4 0 0 Left winger 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

His tactical dynamism is something that Liverpool will be intrigued by, to be sure. Slot commands a healthy and balanced engine room that typically enjoys the elegance of Ryan Gravenberch, the many-faceted quality of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai's industrious energy.

In Millot, the final piece could be placed. He's young enough not to demand a moveless position in the starting line-up while being clinical enough to impress when called upon.

He's also rode the crest of a wave in the Champions League. Stuttgart may languish below the progression zone, but he's showcased athletic and creative qualities, no doubt crucial in advancing the interest of some Premier League powerhouses.

FBref have recorded Millot's statistical performances, with his fortunes ranking him among some top European midfielders, including Bellingham.

Why Millot could be Slot's own Bellingham

A powerful dribbler and mobile midfield presence, Millot utilises his slender but rangy physique to great effect in Stuttgart's central area, something that Real Madrid's prodigious centrepiece enforces brilliantly.

His head coach, Sebastian Hoeneß, praised him for being on "a different level" as his side defeated Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga at the start of the campaign.

As per Sofascore, the young gun has averaged 4.3 successful duels per top-flight fixture this term while also completing 54% of his dribbles, bespeaking a tactical range that indeed lines up neatly against Bellingham's own.

Bellingham might be a headline stealer due to his efforts at the front end of the field, but his underlying metrics also play to a similar tune, averaging 5.9 duels and 1.9 tackles per La Liga fixture this term, Sofascore again, something that differentiates him from the crowd.

League Stats (24/25) - Enzo Millot vs Jude Bellingham Statistics (per 90) Millot Bellingham Goals scored 0.35 0.51 Assists 0.17 0.37 Shots taken 2.71 1.46 Shot-creating actions 3.94 2.85 Pass completion 86.2% 85.6% Progressive passes 6.12 7.17 Progressive carries 1.66 2.63 Successful take-ons 1.92 1.17 Touches (att. pen) 3.41 3.37 Prog. passes received 6.21 4.90 All stats via FBref

Patently, Millot isn't performing at a higher level than the all-powerful Bellingham, whose big-game aura and confidence marries into a top-class technical level that has led to him being praised as a "gift for football" by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

But when looking at their metrics across the 2024/25 season (above) it's curious to observe that Millot is more creative and progressive, also more skilful on the ball, as evidenced by his superior rate of successful take-ons.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

That's not, of course, to say that Bellingham isn't capable of leaving defenders munching dirt as he skips away with a strong animalistic gait.

Liverpool need to get this one done. Millot is a real star in the making and an affordable at that. Given FSG will need to bolster some more pressing areas of the field this year, for just £17m, this could be a steal for England's current best-performing outfit.