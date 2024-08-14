A £200,000-per-week member of the Chelsea squad is prepared to leave amid interest from Premier League champions Man City, and coming after a message from new head coach Enzo Maresca recently.

Players who could be next to leave Chelsea this summer

Midfielder Conor Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid is now on standby, coming after the Blues' move for their striker, Samu Omorodion, collapsed due to rumoured contractual issues (Sky Sports).

Omorodion was meant to join Chelsea on a seven-year contract in a transfer worth around £35 million (Fabrizio Romano), which would've paved the way for Gallagher to complete his move to Atletico, but the transfer domino has ceased for now thanks to a breakdown in terms regarding the former.

Chelsea's midfielder has now been forced to fly back to London, despite completing his Atletico medical, with all the necessary documentation also completed.

As Chelsea open talks to sign Joao Felix as an Atletico alternative to Omorodion, and one who could re-open the door for Gallagher to make his La Liga move, there are still a host of other players expected to depart Stamford Bridge before deadline day.

Wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed a three-year deal to join Napoli, a transfer which will have a profound effect on Chelsea's potential deal for Victor Osimhen, as it is believed the two clubs could strike a deal for the latter to join Maresca and the former to reunite with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Uncertainty also surrounds the futures of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defender Trevoh Chalobah, midfielder Cesare Casadei and striker Armando Broja - who have all been linked with an exit in the past fortnight.

Romano has even claimed that £325,000-per-week winger Raheem Sterling will be allowed to leave Chelsea if Felix joins, despite the England winger knowing Maresca well from their time together at City.

Ben Chilwell prepared to leave Chelsea after Maresca message

According to TEAMtalk, another big-name Englishman who could opt to leave west London is left-back Ben Chilwell.

The £200,000-per-week defender was injured for large periods last season but did captain the club on many occasions. He unfortunately missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 due to his lack of action, and Chilwell has been linked with a Chelsea exit previously this summer.

Now, TT say Chilwell is prepared to leave Chelsea and Man City are considering whether to move in, coming after a press conference message from Maresca left a bitter taste in the 27-year-old's mouth regarding his suitability.

“The Chilly situation is a bit delicate," said Maresca.

“We are trying to find a solution for him in terms of a position. He probably needs a bit of time. By delicate I mean in terms of finding his best position, not in terms of [his future at the club].

“We want players that can perform at 100 percent in their positions. I am sure, for instance, Malo [Gusto] and Reece [James] can both do the work required of them in the next two-three days and they can both finish with more assists, or be more dangerous, than they were in the past. In that position, they are good enough to make ‘last passes’ or get some assists because their quality is very good.”

Chilwell has apparently taken a 'dim view' towards this suggestion that he doesn't have enough quality to start in his usual position, and it is a situation which Pep Guardiola's side are open to pouncing on. It is believed Chelsea would demand a minimum of £40 million to consider selling before deadline day.