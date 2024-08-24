An "accomplished" Rangers player is reportedly closing in on a move away from Ibrox this summer.

Rangers transfer news

This has been a hugely productive summer transfer window for the Gers, with a host of new names brought in, adding significant depth to Philippe Clement's squad in the process. Mohamed Diomande made his loan switch a permanent one, while the likes of Robin Propper and Hamza Igamane have also come in, among others.

That's not to say that there couldn't be some late business at Rangers, with rumours continuing to swirl. Norwich City striker Abu Kamara has emerged as a transfer target for the Scottish Premiership club, with personal terms involving the 21-year-old not expected to be an issue.

Meanwhile, the Gers are believed to have submitted a bid for Almeria defender Kaiky, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the offer is a sizeable £6.5m. It has been rejected, though, so an increased amount will need to be tabled.

Fiorentina attacker Josip Brekalo is also on Rangers' radar, having been made surplus to requirements by the Serie A club, and contact has been made over a summer move. Now, it appears an outgoing regarding a current Ibrox ace is "imminent".

"Accomplished" Rangers player heading for exit

According to a report from The Daily Record, Ben Davies is set to complete a loan move from Rangers to Birmingham City.

The deal involving the 29-year-old could include a buy option at the end of the season should he impress enough at the League One club for them to retain his services.

Birmingham have been big spenders this summer following their relegation from the Championship, parting with over €15m (£12.7m) to date - far more than any of their League One rivals as they seek an immediate promotion.

This feels like the right decision for all parties, with Davies not considered an important part of Clement's plans moving forward, and never truly feeling like a key man since arriving from Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

That's not to say that the English centre-back isn't a good player, with none other than Jurgen Klopp heaping praise on him when he joined Rangers, saying:

"This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. As a person, he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top-drawer."

The hope is that Davies enjoys a successful stint on loan at Birmingham prior to completing a permanent move this time next year, allowing Rangers to receive a fee in the process.

The £27,000-a-week defender is contracted at Ibrox until 2026, meaning that next summer will be the last realistic opportunity for that to happen, so it does feel as though he has played his final match for the Gers.