Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action today, as they travel to face Leeds United in a clash that could have huge repercussions at both ends of the table.

Whilst Ryan Mason will be seeking to ensure his side's presence in the Europa Conference League for next year, the best possible finish he could secure for whoever the new manager might be, instead Sam Allardyce is seeking to demolish the Lilywhites in order to secure survival. Even then they would remain reliant on Everton dropping points, making the day a dismal-looking one for the Yorkshire outfit.

Many of the travelling fans will likely welcome the end of this abysmal campaign, which has seen three different managers grace their dugout and many of the playing staff reveal their true colours.

It is clear to many that this is a squad far from capable of leading the club into a brighter future, and for Daniel Levy, this summer represents a time to thin out those far from the requisite level to return them that level.

As such, this clash could even mark a farewell game for some, with Ben Davies being one who should be shown the exit door.

Will Ben Davies leave Tottenham Hotspur?

Pundit Jamie O'Hara summed it up perfectly when he noted that the Welshman was part of a back three that was "not good enough" for the club only in March.

However, with few other viable options within the squad, today might have to be his last start.

The 30-year-old moved to north London back in 2014 as one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings, and has since gone on to feature 310 times for the Lilywhites, marking him out as a mainstay throughout his period at the club.

However, as has been the case with many this term, under the scrutiny this season has commanded, the former Swansea City full-back has wilted.

A 6.81 average rating is indicative of his consistently underwhelming displays, with only one of his last five league games surpassing a 6.7 rating. Such figures are only maintained when delving deeper into his statistics for the year, as an 83% pass accuracy alongside 0.6 interceptions and 0.8 tackles per game are hardly stunning for someone often deployed at centre-back, via Sofascore.

Although it was some time ago now, the £80k-per-week dud was even branded "embarrassing" by pundit Noel Whelan for one particularly poor passing display, with the aforementioned accuracy from this campaign suggesting that little has changed since then. He remains the average asset he has always been, never offering anything outstanding, but seldom letting the side down.

It is no surprise that such mediocrity has seen his future already questioned, with Levy reportedly open to offers for the defender. As part of a revolutionary summer, this kind of dead weight must be binned and improved upon, thus making today what should be his final game in a Spurs shirt.