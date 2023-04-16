Everton's decision-making in recent history has been notoriously horrific, culminating in the predicament they find themselves in.

Their loss to Fulham yesterday further consigned them towards relegation, which they only narrowly avoided last season under Frank Lampard.

It seems that this season they might not be so lucky, with a threadbare squad desperately lacking in quality and confidence. Even Sean Dyche is struggling to get a tune out of them, despite what seemed like an instant upturn upon the former Burnley boss' initial arrival.

Of these missteps that have led to this miserable point in time, it seemed like the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti remains the outlier. The legendary Italian's decision to move to Goodison Park shocked the footballing world, but his decision to leave for Real Madrid just under two years later did not.

His one full season in charge had been underwhelming, although offered glimpses of a shift in mentality that was so sorely needed on Merseyside. This was aided by the four additions he had made in the summer, which included James Rodriguez.

However, of that quartet, the surprise standout was actually Ben Godfrey, who had joined from Norwich City on a £20m deal. Built like a tank but somehow boasting blistering speed, the centre-back was billed as the future of the Toffees back line.

This remained the case for some time, but his display against the Cottagers yesterday only served to exacerbate his recent fall from grace.

How has Ben Godfrey played lately?

Before launching into a condemnation of the 25-year-old's deficiencies, it must be noted that he has often been forced to deputise at full-back when there has been no alternative.

However, that again comes from his lack of dominance in a central role, which makes him an unlikely candidate to start in his preferred position.

Yesterday saw him once again forced into right back, where he would record a 6.3 rating before being dragged off after sustaining an injury. This was upheld by his 30 touches, abhorrent 50% pass accuracy and four duels won all game, via Sofascore.

What makes it even worse is that this is a display fans have become all too accustomed to.

An average Sofascore rating of 6.52 this season gives credence to the claims made by writer Peter Guy, who wrote on Twitter: "Honestly thought we'd signed a monster in Godfrey. He's looking more of a bust every week."

It was not a silly suggestion to have expected big things from the Englishman, who in his debut season on Merseyside had recorded an outstanding 7.03 average rating. This has disappointingly only dwindled with increased time among the first team, alongside the steady decline of the club.

With Dyche favouring the likes of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane at centre-back, famed for their brutish styles, and no future at full-back with performances like yesterday's, perhaps the steely 51-year-old boss should seek to cash in on the defender who just does not seem to fit into his plans.