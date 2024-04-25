Everton topped off a remarkable couple of days in the Premier League, securing a second 2-0 win in less than a week, boosting their chances of survival.

Sean Dyche's side followed up a brilliant win against Nottingham Forest with a phenomenal victory over local rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park last night, moving the Toffees eight points clear of the drop zone.

Goals either side of the break from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured bragging rights for the club, whilst also putting a huge dent in the Reds' title aspirations.

The result is certainly a memorable moment in what has been an unforgettable season for the club, after being deducted eight points for breaching the Premier League's PSR rules.

Everton's victory also allowed one player to flourish, despite being thrown in at the deep end in one of the club's most important outings of the campaign.

James Tarkowski's stats against Liverpool

Experienced defender James Tarkowski has formed an excellent partnership with Branthwaite at the heart of Dyche's defence, with the duo starting together in 31 of the club's 34 Premier League games this campaign.

Last night was no different, with the pair working tirelessly together to keep out the threat of Liverpool's dangerous trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz.

The former Burnley man made nine clearances and five interceptions, as he played a huge role in the club's victory over Jürgen Klopp's side.

The 31-year-old also made three tackles, whilst winning 60% of the duels he contested and achieving a pass completion rate of 81% - demonstrating his ability on and off the ball during the encounter.

Tarkowski, who's Everton's captain, has contributed to the Toffees' excellent defensive record, with their tally of 48 goals conceded the best of any side outside the Premier League's top three.

However, another defender deserves a lot of credit for his performance against Klopp's side, featuring out of position during his first start since the 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United at the start of the month.

Ben Godfrey's stats against Liverpool

Versatile star Ben Godfrey has enjoyed a revival in recent months under Dyche, with all of his 11 Premier League appearances this campaign coming in 2024.

However, his display against Liverpool was arguably his best to date, making five interceptions and winning 66% of duels during the fixture at Goodison Park.

Godfrey also completed 80% of the passes he attempted, and won two tackles - limiting the dangerous Diaz to minimal opportunities despite featuring in an unnatural role.

The former Norwich City defender was awarded a 9/10 rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley, with the defender impressing despite his recent spell out of the starting lineup.

His outing against the Reds has made him undroppable, especially given the recent injuries to Nathan Patterson and experienced full-back Seamus Coleman.

Godfrey's stats against Liverpool Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Interceptions 5 Passes completed 8/10 (80%) Duels won 4/6 (66%) Tackles 2 Stats via Sofascore

Ashley Young has also filled in at right-back in recent weeks, but the 38-year-old endured a tough outing against Forest, with the former Manchester United man at the centre of three separate controversial penalty calls - struggling to deal with the direct running and pace of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

With just four games remaining this season, Dyche must continue to trust the 26-year-old on the right-hand side of the Toffees' defence, especially given his impact against one of the best sides in Europe this season.