An "absolutely outstanding" Everton player has reportedly seen a bid accepted for him by a European club, with a medical already being lined up.

Everton transfer news

This summer is a case of the Blues making new signings but also trying to keep hold of important current players, even though that may be difficult for them to comply with the league's PSR guidelines.

Jarrad Branthwaite is one such figure who could be sacrificed, being linked with a move to Manchester United, and Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has apparently been lined up to replace him, being backed to play for England one day.

Similarly, star midfielder Amadou Onana could also need to be replaced, with a switch to another Premier League club mooted throughout the summer to date, and Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a strong option to come in for the Belgian, filling the void left by him in the middle of the park.

Seamus Coleman isn't the force he used to be for Everton at right-back, which is only natural given his age, and Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly being lined up to come in during the current transfer window. He found himself behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at Old Trafford last season, and his expert one-on-one defending could make him a shrewd addition for Sean Dyche.

"Outstanding" Everton man closes in on exit

According to a new report from Football Insider, Ben Godfrey is on the verge of leaving Everton for Atalanta, with their improved bid for him accepted. It is claimed that the Englishman "will arrive in Milan at 10am on Friday to undergo an Atalanta medical and finalise personal terms", with a fee of "£9m including add-ons" agreed.

This does feel like the right time for Godfrey to move on and enjoy a fresh challenge, not only allowing him more regular football but also ensuring that Everton receive a healthy amount of money for his services.

The 26-year-old hasn't been considered a key man under Dyche, only starting 13 out of a possible 38 Premier League games last season, although there could be a risk in selling the defender, considering Rio Ferdinand once heaped praise on him.

"You’ve got two centre-backs playing at full-backs. Ben Godfrey has been absolutely outstanding. The pace he has shown in the last couple of games…were against Timo Werner, Chelsea, the last game against Arsenal.

"You look at the pace of the kid. Pepe, £72m worth, I am sure Mr Godfrey would be looking at his pocket and thinking ‘where is he? Someone causing me a bit of friction in my pocket."

That being said, it is still the right decision by Everton, and it will be interesting to see how the £75,000-a-week Godfrey fares in Italy. He should be remembered as a solid servant for the Blues, making 93 appearances since arriving from Norwich City back in 2020, and the hope is that the funds can be used to bring in a superior replacement.