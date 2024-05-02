A £33,000-a-week player has rejected multiple new deal offers from his club as Leeds United eye a bargain move to bring him in this summer.

Leeds face tension-filled final day in race for Premier League promotion

The Whites can still achieve automatic promotion on the final day this weekend, but the odds are no longer in their favour.

Leeds need a huge favour from the soon-to-be relegated Huddersfield Town, who take on Ipswich Town this Saturday at the same time as Daniel Farke's side play host to Southampton.

The Terriers are all but confirmed to be playing League One football next season, but their manager Andre Breitenreiter is pushing his side to spoil the promotion party at Portman Road and cause a huge upset.

“We have to be professional for the last game and maybe decide the promotion battle," the German said after their draw with Birmingham.

Leeds United's last five Championship games Date QPR 4-0 Leeds April 26th Middlesbrough 3-4 Leeds April 22nd Leeds 0-1 Blackburn April 13th Leeds 0-0 Sunderland April 9th Coventry City 2-1 Leeds April 6th

"It’s our task to do our job. We want to finish the season with a good result and after we have hold conversations about individuals and about the future. The whole analysis will take place after the season. It is difficult to win with 15 goals next weekend. But we weren’t relegated today.”

Ipswich currently lie above Leeds in second, and hold a three-point advantage, but Farke's men are still in with a shot of automatic promotion due to their superior goal difference. Nothing but a win for Huddersfield and Leeds will do on Saturday lunchtime, and it's the Yorkshire side who face a much tougher test on paper.

If that scenario fails to pass, Leeds will be battling in the Championship play-offs for a place in the English top flight next term, and they'll have to do it the hard way.

Failure to seal a Premier League spot next season will have a bearing on their summer transfer plans as well. Leeds are believed to be interested in signing a new defender for Farke, among other areas of the squad.

Leeds eyeing bargain Ben Johnson move as he rejects multiple contract offers

The Athletic claim West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, who looks set to leave when his contract expires this summer, is at the centre of interest from Elland Road.

Leeds are one of a few sides eyeing a bargain free swoop for Johnson, alongside the likes of Rangers and Crystal Palace, with the Englishman now having rejected multiple new contract offers to remain at the London Stadium.

On a reported £33,000-a-week, the full-back has been praised for his professionalism by former England star Stuart Pearce.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with," said Pearce. "We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."