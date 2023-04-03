Arsenal owe much of their success to the perseverance of Mikel Arteta, to mould a team in an image that he knew would bring success.

His free-flowing football has captured the attention, and given their respective Premier League positions, has even seemingly surpassed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for this campaign.

It is a philosophy built upon versatility and the interchangeability of roles, hence why so many of those within his squad are able to play in so many positions.

Arguably the best example of this is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who stars at left back despite enjoying plenty of his earlier career in attacking midfield.

However, another example has emerged this year, as Ben White has deputised well at right back.

Despite starring for both Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at centre-back, Arteta once again saw something that few others did, and it has brought immeasurable success.

Perhaps they could look to finally unlock him in his favoured position though, by unleashing a versatile academy graduate who perfectly encapsulates the characteristics of this title-chasing team.

That man is James Sweet.

Who is James Sweet?

Having joined the academy aged just eight, the 19-year-old has grown into an exceptionally capable right-back after enjoying most of his youth career in midfield, like Zinchenko.

His attacking impetus is impressive, and just last season he recorded an impressive nine assists from right midfield as his development into a defender accelerated.

The teenager has since featured nine times in Premier League 2 this season, where he continues to excel as a creative influence from deep.

Lauded on Arsenal's official website, the Hale End youngster is described as an 'indefatigable midfielder with exceptional technical quality.' To translate this sort of talent to right back is exactly what Arteta will crave, as his technical quality will be far beyond those also vying for his position.

Should Sweet be moved there, it would perhaps offer an even fiercer battle for those centre-back spots by pushing White into the fold alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, increasing performances even more.

During his loan spell at Elland Road, the 25-year-old maintained a 7.06 average rating, and his sole season within the Seagulls' first team spurred the Gunners to unload £50m for his services. This money was spent to secure a central defender, and they could finally get one as there is now a viable alternative for him set to emerge on the right side of the defence in the coming years.

Although he will have to fight Coventry City loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy for a place in the future, it would see the 6 foot 1 White handed the chance to shine in his favoured role again, whilst adding a Zinchenko clone to the opposite flank.

his could be one of Arteta's boldest decisions yet, to offer such a young player an important role, but it would offer the perfect balance to his otherwise unstoppable outfit.