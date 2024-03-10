Whatever was in the water during Arsenal's trip to Dubai, we want some. No seriously, give it to us now.

The Gunners have been undoubtedly the best team in the country since the mini-winter break, perhaps even the best team in Europe. Their result against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday will perhaps dictate that argument more efficiently.

However, until then, Mikel Arteta's men can bask in their quite ridiculous run of domestic form. They haven't dropped a single point in the Premier League throughout 2024 and even if their late 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday was trickier than they've become accustomed to of late, it showed steel.

Prior to their victory over the Bees courtesy of a late Kai Havertz header, the north Londoners had scored 31 goals in six unrelenting games of football. They were bagging goals galore until fellow London side Brentford visited the Emirates this weekend.

Though, despite their troubles this time around, they still moved to the top of the table, at least until Liverpool face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

It's a match that could have been oh-so different, however. With David Raya ineligible to face his parent club in stepped Aaron Ramsdale. Towards the end of a first half in which Arsenal had dominated, Declan Rice heading home the opener, the stand-in stopper then made a catastrophic error.

The 'keeper gave himself too much time on the ball and was closed down by Yoane Wissa in a hurry who was able to find the net in chaotic circumstances.

Yet, once the night was all said and done Ramsdale would be forgiven, largely thanks to super Havertz.

Kai Havertz's run of form in 2024

The German has been nothing short of sensational since the break. Afforded roles as both a false 9 and as the left-side 8 in Arteta's system, plaudits have followed in their droves.

Havertz has now scored four goals in his last four league matches and during that time has also registered two assists. It's safe to say that with Gabriel Jesus injured on the sidelines he has taken his chance with aplomb. £65m down the drain, eh? Perhaps not.

The 24-year-old is very quickly turning criticism into plaudits, swiftly silencing those who doubted him in the early stages of the season.

It took until the return fixture Brentford in November for the former Chelsea star to find the net from open play in Arsenal colours but this calendar year he has been utterly superb. Linking up play, making himself a nuisance for the opposition and crucially, scoring goals.

His eight in the top flight this term has already equalled his best tally in English football to date, a ringing endorsement of the success behind this transfer. That said? Was he lucky to remain on the pitch on Saturday? Quite possibly.

Havertz was booked for an elbow and then in the second period a penalty wasn't given after the German went down in the penalty area. Replays showed there was minimal contact, if any at all, prompting suggestions that he should have been shown a second yellow for simulation. Alas, he was not and upstepped the club's no.29 to power a headed winner home with just minutes left on the clock.

Despite that late strike, the ex-Leverkusen star wasn't the best performer in red and white.

Ben White's performance in numbers vs Brentford

We all know that Arsenal's right-back loves a bit of fun in the sun but since that Dubai trip, the defender has looked a man revitalised.

It's no secret that for large parts of this campaign the £50m signing has been struggling with his fitness but after a bit of rest he now looks a man possessed.

The full-back has been firmly back to his best, dropping a "10/10 every game" in the words of Gunners content creator @ltarsenal.

It's hard to dismiss that assessment, particularly in the last week. White scored a rasping drive to seal a 6-0 win for Arteta's side against Sheffield United last Monday and on Saturday evening popped up with two assists.

The first was a tantalising dinked cross that was just begging Rice to head home. Then, when his team needed it most, White popped up again. This time there was more pace on the cross and it was perfect for a lanky forward such as Havertz to head past Mark Flekken in the Brentford sticks.

His overriding numbers from the game were a delight. Not just a thorn in the Bees' defence, supplying three key passes, Arsenal's no.4 completed 89% of his passes and completed 100% of his tackles. To further substantiate his influence on proceedings, White had 84 touches of the ball, more than any player from either side in the capital.

This was a remarkably composed performance but it's become a regularity in the last few months. In the last five games, White's pass success rate has only dipped below 88% on one occasion with a season-high 97% against West Ham.

The three key passes the England international provided versus Frank's side were also the most he's registered in a single match all season; fine work indeed.

With Gareth Southgate set to name his team for the next England camp very shortly, White's name certainly deserves to be on it. It's just a shame he'll likely be overlooked.