Just moments before the final whistle sounded in Munich last Wednesday night, Bukayo Saka struck a corner straight onto the head of a Bayern defender at the front post.

It was a shocking set-piece, but one that rather summed up the tired nature of his recent performances, and indeed Arsenal's.

The last seven days or so have given Mikel Arteta and his side a reality check. The Gunners tasted a bitter defeat in the title race to Aston Villa last weekend and were then dumped out of the Champions League following an aggregate loss to Harry Kane and Co.

Both performances were rather lifeless, with Saka even singled out for criticism. Typically, the winger has been one of a few members of this team to escape the blame but not on this occasion.

His set pieces are usually some of the best in the business too - there is a reason Arsenal are the best in that department in the Premier League - but that moment in the dying embers in Germany signified that he may well be running out of gas.

Who could blame the Englishman, either? He has played over 3,000 minutes this term with five games still left to play.

It must be stated, however, that he has still been sublime for the vast majority of the campaign. Although he could not add to his tally for the season as Arsenal bounced back with a 2-0 win at Wolves, Saka remains the club's top goalscorer on 18 strikes.

That said, their player of the match from that victory at Molineux, Declan Rice, will be right up there with his national teammate when the club's player of the season award is discussed in a few weeks.

Declan Rice's performance in numbers

Is there anything the former West Ham man can't do? Seemingly not. Against Bayern, Rice was one of the players who looked like he was running on empty but it's amazing what a more positive performance can do.

As Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard wrapped up all three points in the Midlands, it was the Gunners' record signing who was running the show, not quietly either.

For large parts of the campaign the England international has operated as the lone 6 in the side, the only man in the midfield pivot. He was charged with that role again on Saturday evening, Kai Havertz moved back into a deeper role beside him.

Usually when that happens, Rice has to stay back and do the so-called 'dirty work'. He performed that task admirably at Molineux but he also surged forward with great purpose.

That lung-busting run the midfielder performs has become something of a trademark and it was that guile and power from the centre which set the tone for Arsenal's win. Only William Saliba (11) made more passes into the final third than Rice (10) from those on the visiting team while no player on either side provided more key passes than his five.

No matter how Arsenal play, the £105m man often stands out and is sure to run Saka close for Arsenal's Player of the Year. However, another man deserves to be in the conversation, Ben White.

Ben White's performance in numbers

The right-back has been a hot topic of debate in recent months. Now refusing to play for England, many outside of Arsenal have lambasted White for his decision.

Only he will know the true reason he doesn't want to play for his country, but either way, it's a rather big shame. Indeed, the defender has one of the best in his position in the division this term.

White will rightfully be judged on his ability to defend, first and foremost, but it's his attacking intuition that has caught the eye so much in 2023/24. This is already the 26-year-old's best campaign for goal contributions in his career to date, scoring twice and supplying five assists in all competitions.

That's certainly not a bad tally for a player who initially arrived in north London as a central defender.

He has been particularly vibrant in the last few weeks of the season, assisting two goals against Brentford a few weeks ago and supplying Saka's opener against Bayern in the first leg.

Against Wolves, the £150k-per-week earner showed many of the same qualities, even if no assist was forthcoming on this occasion.

White was accurate with 100% of his crosses - the only man on either team to prove as such - and was successful with all five of his long balls during the contest. It is probably not a surprise, therefore, to learn that no player at Molineux left the field with a better pass success rate than the full-back's 96%.

Ben White vs Wolves Minutes played 90 Accurate passes 69/72 (96%) Chances created 2 Touches 86 Accurate crosses 1/1 Accurate long balls 5/5 Clearances 2 Defensive actions 2 Recoveries 3 Duels won 3 Stats via Fotmob.

Also boasting 86 touches, the third-most of any player, it's clear just what a pivotal role White played in Arsenal moving back on top of the table again. He truly was the "utter monster" that blogger Rohan Jivan described him as.

When the former Brighton man first arrived in a £50m deal, eyebrows were raised. Some may not like what he brings to the table, notably those not associated with Arsenal, but it's hard to dispute what a key figure he has become at the Emirates. Watch out Saka and Rice, you have found yourselves a new rival for player of the season.