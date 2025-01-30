After their first 29 outings of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, many Leeds United fans will be confident that the club can secure a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Whites, led by boss Daniel Farke, currently sit top of the table with just 17 games to go, arguably in pole position to secure the title and make amends for last season’s play-off defeat.

However, despite their impressive form, the January transfer window presents an opportunity for the hierarchy to invest further and strengthen their league standing.

As of yet, no deals have been completed, that’s despite various different rumours over players who could complete a move to Elland Road before the deadline.

A new name has recently been thrown into the mix, with Farke’s side potentially handing one player a lifeline with a move to Yorkshire over the coming days.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have made contact with Newcastle United over a potential move to sign Matt Targett before Monday’s deadline.

The 29-year-old has massively struggled for game time in recent months, making just nine combined appearances over the last two seasons at St James’ Park.

The report claims that the Magpies are holding out for a fee in the region of £15m, which would see them recoup all of the fee they splashed out on his signature after his move to Tyneside in the summer of 2022.

Targett, who earns £100k-per-week in the North East, could be more likely to move to the Yorkshire outfit on loan as a result of the demanded fee and weekly wages, potentially helping Farke in his quest for promotion.

Any move for the full-back could see the Whites land themselves another version of a player who also impressed after his own temporary move to the club from a top division outfit.

Why Targett could be Leeds’ next Ben White

Defender Ben White joined Leeds on loan back in the 2019/20 season, playing a huge role in various positions during their previous promotion campaign from the Championship.

The former Brighton man often featured at right-back and centre-back during his temporary stint, featuring nearly 50 times during that one season, leading to calls for the hierarchy to land the Englishman permanently.

He’s since moved to Arsenal, starring at the very top level, but it’s safe to say the fans are still very appreciative of the 27-year-old after his temporary spell at Elland Road.

Any move for Targett could see the club land a new version of the star, with the Newcastle man able to have a similar impact during his loan move should he move to Yorkshire this month.

He’s previously impressed during a temporary spell, as seen during his move to Tyneside, making 16 appearances and becoming an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side - something which he could repeat under Farke, following in White’s footsteps.

When looking at the current options in the left-back area at the club, Sam Byram is currently starting there, in what is an unfamiliar position, with regular starter Junior Firpo struggling with injuries in recent times.

The “top-quality” Magpies talent, as dubbed by former boss Dean Smith, has produced numerous comparable stats to White did during his spell under Marcelo Bielsa, showcasing why Targett could have a similar impact.

How Targett compares to White in their respective loan spells Statistics (per 90) Targett (21/22) White (19/20) Games played 16 46 Goals & assists 2 3 Progressive passes 4.3 3.5 Shot-creating actions 2.5 0.5 Tackles entered 2.4 1.6 % of tackles won 59% 51% Aerials won 66% 52% Stats via FBref

Targett completed more progressive passes per 90 in 2021/22 on loan at Newcastle compared to White did with Leeds back in 2019/20, whilst also registering more shot-creating actions - highlighting his attacking threat from full-back.

He also made more tackles whilst coming out on top in more aerial battles, handing Farke that defensive solidity in the backline as the club look to secure promotion once again.

Whilst it may seem an unpopular and uninspiring addition, he’s previously shown he’s able to make a positive contribution whilst temporarily featuring for a new outfit - hopefully transferring that to any potential move.

Should he make any form of contribution similar to that of White at Elland Road, he would be a huge hit with supporters, which could play a massive role in their ambitions of returning to the top flight.