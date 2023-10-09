Arsenal recorded a truly famous victory on Sunday, as a raucous Emirates played host to a spirited 1-0 win over title rivals Manchester City.

Having failed to defeat Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League since 2015, it marked a monumental task to overcome, but one which was massively aided by William Saliba's work in shackling Erling Haaland.

How did William Saliba play vs Man City?

Many fans attribute the Gunners' late collapse in the title race last season to the absence of the Frenchman, who suffered a back injury in March that he could not shake off. He would miss the following four months of action and the Citizens would win the league by just five points.

Clearly incensed by how that campaign ended, the 22-year-old titan was a man possessed, remaining defensively dominant whilst retaining his ease on the ball that helped calm down his side in what was a frantic clash.

In fact, the youngster would win 100% of the duels he competed in, and maintained an astronomical 99% pass accuracy, losing possession only once, via Sofascore.

Such a faultless display was always bound to draw accolades, but he was not alone in the pursuit of such a massive win in their ambitions to challenge for elite honours. Ben White was another who shone, not just for his shared solidity, but for the attacking impetus he injected down the right flank.

How did Ben White play vs Man City?

Earning a 7.7 Sofascore rating, the joint-highest of anyone on the pitch, the former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back's exemplary performance has perhaps gone under the radar in such a mammoth match in which there were so many talking points.

With Saliba's perfection and Gabriel Martinelli's late winner, there was always bound to be some things lost in the crowd.

However, with 70 touches and an 87% pass accuracy, it marked another influential and economical display from the four-cap stalwart, who added two key passes and a sole successful dribble to such a fine showing, via Sofascore.

And yet, it was his work in shackling first Phil Foden, and later Jeremy Doku, that has earned praise, the latter in particular. It is actually a testament to White's unmatched performance that the Belgian trickster was only successful with one of the five dribbles he attempted.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old right-back would record three tackles, two clearances, won four of his five ground duels and earned huge praise from content creator and writer Connor Humm: "Ben White being unable to get into the England squad is so funny. He’s comfortably clear of everyone except for Kyle Walker. Your loss, Gareth!"

This would be a notion echoed by journalist Dan Kilpatrick, who wrote the following summation after handing the £120k-per-week hero an 8/10 rating: "Overlapped well down the right flank and was excellent defensively."

In a game where they kept such a plethora of attacking talent silent, the defence was bound to emerge as those most deserving of praise. It seems that White continues to go from strength to strength at full-back, and having finally beaten their wretched rivals, how far they can go this campaign is a prospect that will have Arteta quietly excited.