Benfica are one of the most historic clubs in Portugal, and the former back-to-back European champions have some impressive players on the books.

The Eagles have an annual payroll of €50,220,000 for the 2024/25 season, with the average player earning €37,145 a week. But who earns the most at the Estadio da Luz? Football FanCast has ranked every Benfica player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Renato Sanches €133,077 €6,920,000 =2 Angel Di Maria €74,038 €3,850,000 =2 Arthur Cabral €74,038 €3,850,000 =2 Anatoliy Trubin €74,038 €3,850,000 5 Orkun Kokcu €57,692 €3,000,000 =6 Kerem Akturkoglu €55,385 €2,880,000 =6 Vangelis Pavlidis €55,385 €2,880,000 8 Nicolas Otamendi €48,462 €2,520,000 9 Leandro Barreiro €48,077 €2,500,000 10 Soualiho Meite €40,769 €2,120,000 =11 Florentino €36,923 €1,920,000 =11 Fredrik Aursnes €36,923 €1,920,000 13 Zeki Amdouni €35,577 €1,850,000 14 Antonio Silva €30,000 €1,560,000 15 Alexander Bah €29,615 €1,540,000 16 Jan-Niklas Beste €25,962 €1,350,000 17 Issa Kabore €53,462 €1,250,000 18 Benjamin Rollheiser €14,423 €750,000 19 Gianluca Prestianni €13,462 €700,000 =20 Tiago Gouveia €11,154 €580,000 =20 Tomas Araujo €11,154 €580,000 22 Samuel Soares €9,231 €480,000 =23 Alvaro Fernandez €7,308 €380,000 =23 Joao Rego €7,308 €380,000 25 Andreas Schjelderup €6,923 €360,000 26 Adrian Bajrami €4,808 €250,000

Here's a detailed look at Benfica's top 10 earners...

10 Soualiho Meite

€40,769 per week

Experienced midfielder Soualiho Meite begins the countdown, though his time with Benfica arguably hasn’t justified his salary.

Meite joined in 2021 but has since been sent out on loans to Italy and Greece with Cremonese and PAOK respectively, despite taking home over €40k per week.

9 Leandro Barreiro

€48,077 per week

Luxembourg international Leandro Barreiro swapped Mainz for Benfica in 2024, with the holding midfielder joining the club on a free transfer.

Barreiro signed a contract until 2029 and picks up €2.5m per season.

8 Nicolas Otamendi

€48,462 per week

After spending four years with FC Porto earlier in his career, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi returned to Portugal in 2020 with Benfica after leaving Manchester City.

The Argentinian is the current Benfica captain and lifted his first piece of silverware with the club in 2024.

7 Vangelis Pavlidis

€55,385 per week

Benfica won the race to sign striker Vangelis Pavlidis from AZ Alkmaar in 2024, with the Greece international penning a deal until 2029.

He’s set to pick up just under €15m in wages over the next five years, and Benfica will be hoping he can repay that in goals.

6 Kerem Akturkoglu

€55,385 per week

Left-winger Kerem Akturkoglu had spent his entire career in Turkey before moving to Portugal with Benfica in 2024.

Akturkoglu signed a five-year deal and began his time with Benfica in fine form, scoring 8 goals in his first 10 appearances.

5 Orkun Kokcu

€57,692 per week

Born in the Netherlands, Turkish international midfielder Orkun Kokcu signed for Benfica in 2023 in a €25m deal from Feyenoord.

Kokcu is therefore one of the club’s most expensive signings of all time alongside the likes of Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez.

4 Anatoliy Trubin

€74,038 per week

One of three players on €3.85m per season with Benfica is goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

The Ukraine international cost Benfica around €10m in 2023, and the young shot-stopper has been first-choice ever since.

3 Arthur Cabral

€74,038 per week

Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral turned out in Switzerland and Italy with FC Basel and Fiorentina respectively before moving to Portugal and Benfica in 2023.

The striker cost Benfica an initial €20m and Cabral penned a five-year deal, with his release clause set at €100m.

2 Angel Di Maria

€74,038 per week

Winger Angel Di Maria made the move to Europe with Benfica back in 2007 and went on to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.

The Argentina legend returned to Benfica in 2023 and was presented in front of thousands at the Estadio da Luz.

1 Renato Sanches

€133,077 per week

Topping the charts as Benfica’s highest-paid player for the 2024/25 season is midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international is only on loan at the Estadio da Luz from Paris Saint-Germain, with Benfica paying Sanches just under €7m for the season in wages.