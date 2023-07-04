Arsenal seem set to continue their free-spending summer, having set their sights on a new target...

What's the latest on Benjamin Henrichs to Arsenal?

That comes from German writer Florian Plettenberg, who details Mikel Arteta's interest in German international Benjamin Henrichs.

The RB Leipzig star is described as a merely backup option for the Gunners, but remains a fine asset who would certainly bolster a squad searching for more squad depth.

Writing on Twitter, the Sky Sports man noted: "Talks between Arsenal and the player's management took place. Gunners considering Benjamin Henrichs as a backup target. Arteta, with a very good opinion about the German national. Contract at Leipzig until 2025; important player for coach Rose."

The 26-year-old still has two years left on his £63k-per-week deal.

Who is Benjamin Henrichs?

Having spent time in both his homeland and France in various stints, the defender has now settled as an important cog for a strong Leipzig outfit.

Although once regarded as a top attacking full-back as a youngster, he has swiftly grown into a mature, solid asset, who can often be relied upon.

As such, when compared to others in his position across Europe, he ranks in the top 16% for interceptions, 8% for tackles and 2% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Such imperious defensive work could even be said to surpass Ben White's, who made a big impact last term whilst deputising on the flank.

In those three aforementioned attributes, he instead sits at the lower end of the spectrum, having made 0.68 interceptions, 1.77 tackles and 1.36 blocks per 90. The latter is supposedly his most impressive statistic, and yet he only ranks in the top 29% for it, via FBref.

However, that is not to suggest that Henrichs does not offer some potent attacking threat too.

Although a staunch stalwart, he does have the facilities to push on, which Arteta would likely develop even further to help him realise the potential he once had. Back in 2017, journalist Stefan Bienkowski even wrote: "Benjamin Henrichs is every young, talented, attacking full-back you've ever seen."

After all, just last season in the Bundesliga he would maintain a 61% dribble success rate, 78% pass accuracy and 0.7 key passes per game, via Sofascore. Whilst not outstanding figures, they paint the picture of a consistent performer who will seldom let his side down.

The all-around nature of his game would make him a fine asset to balance Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite flank and allow their system to continue flourishing.

The Ukraine international excelled stepping into midfield as the north London outfit pushed for the Premier League title, with his 88% pass accuracy, 80.3 touches and 0.7 key passes per game (via Sofascore) given the platform to succeed from White's defending.

He would maintain the joint third-highest pass completion rate of anyone within his squad too, to emphasise his importance in dictating the play.

Given Henrichs outperforms the England international in these defensive situations, plus has some creativity to push forward should a low-block be frustrating Arteta, he would mark an instant upgrade to allow even more freedom for his potential new 26-year-old teammate.