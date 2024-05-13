The agent of a Manchester United target described as a "monster" was "in attendance" to watch the defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at home to the Gunners on Sunday afternoon, with a woeful season at Old Trafford now thankfully having just one game remaining in it. Huge changes are needed within the squad during the summer transfer window, and it could even be that Erik ten Hag's days are numbered, too.

Many players are being linked with summer moves to United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Manchester City defender Yan Couto, which could be controversial, given the rivalry between the two clubs. The 21-year-old has been on loan at high-flying Girona this season, bagging eight assists in 33 appearances in La Liga and helping them to second place in the table.

If Ten Hag does stay on as manager, he could target some former players, and it is believed that he is "crazy" about the idea of snapping up Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The pair worked together effectively as Ajax, coming within seconds of reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

Benfica ace Joao Neves has been linked with United a number of times throughout this season, arguably being considered one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders - he has a £100m release clause in his current deal.

Man Utd target's agent spotted at Old Trafford

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko's agent was at Old Trafford to watch the weekend loss against Arsenal: "Benjamin Sesko’s agent was in attendance at Old Trafford for Manchester United-Arsenal. Here’s Elvis Basanovic posting from the stadium ahead of summer transfer window."

This is further evidence to suggest that Sesko is a genuine target ahead of the summer window, with the RB Leipzig star a young striker with an enormous amount of potential. Various reports have suggested that United could sign him at the end of the season, and his agent being present at Old Trafford will only add to the rumours.

Still only 20 years of age, he has already achieved so much in the game, scoring 11 goals in 27 caps for Slovenia, and also a combined 46 times for RB Salzburg and Leipzig. Journalist Sripad has even compared him to Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

"Sesko is a monster in the air compared to Osimhen. It's not even close."

In Rasmus Hojlund, United already have an excellent young centre forward of whom big things are expected, but Sesko could come in and provide competition and ease the burden on the Norwegian. To have two exciting attacking options to lead the line would increase both depth and quality in the squad, with the Leipzig star coming in as a direct replacement for Anthony Martial.