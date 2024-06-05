A £55 million player's representatives have contacted Chelsea chiefs in the last few days, as momentum builds over Enzo Maresca's side bidding for him this summer.

Maresca makes Chelsea transfer requests as arrival confirmed

The Italian was officially confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement on Monday, with a new era now beginning at Stamford Bridge after co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart chose Maresca as their standout managerial candidate.

The former Man City coach, who worked under Pep Guardiola as part of his backroom staff, reportedly beat the likes of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Brentford's Thomas Frank in the race to become Chelsea's new manager.

Maresca guided Leicester City to automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with Leicester City last season, winning the Championship title in the process, and his success at the King Power has earned him the step-up to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game on average 2.11

The 44-year-old, according to some reports, has already made specific transfer requests behind the scenes. Maresca has held discussions with Chelsea chiefs over the summer window, and it is believed he's floated some desired signings.

Maresca is a real fan of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, alongside other stars, with defender Tosin Adarabioyo set to become Chelsea's first signing under their new manager on a Bosman deal from Fulham.

The west Londoners are chasing a prolific new forward this summer, and one who can lead Maresca's front line to provide that extra cutting edge. Chelsea were heavily reliant on Cole Palmer last term, and while Nicolas Jackson showed bags of potential, there are still concerns as to whether he is ready to be the vocal point of their attack.

They've been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, coming after the Slovenia international netted 18 goals in all competitions over 2023/2024.

As per TEAMtalk, Sesko's agents have contacted Chelsea in the last few days as momentum builds for a bid being placed.

His release clause stands at a tempting £55 million, which is far less than the reported clauses in both Victor Osimhen's (£115m) or Viktor Gyokeres' (£86m) contracts, and that may well shoot Sesko up Maresca's list of transfer priorities.

However, Chelsea will have to compete with London rivals Arsenal for the 6ft 5 star's signature, as Emirates Stadium insiders believe they're one quality striker away from winning the Premier League and are seriously interested in Sesko as well.

Mikel Arteta's side are still thought to be in a strong position to sign the centre-forward, with it clear the two clubs are set to do battle for him.