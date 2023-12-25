In 2024 Arsenal are set to spend big on their next goalscoring sensation. That's the feeling, anyway, as the Gunners finally aim to topple Manchester City for the Premier League crown.

Due to FFP, it's unlikely a mega-money forward will arrive in January but either way, fans will hold out hope that such a move could be concluded.

One of the most relentless rumours of the last few months has concerned Ivan Toney. The Brentford star is currently banned due to betting offences but will return for the Bees in January.

Thomas Frank and Co have reportedly slapped a £100m asking price on the striker with Arsenal lingering, making this deal a tricky one to potentially conclude.

So, with that in mind, here are five alternatives Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta could target in 2024.

1 Benjamin Sesko

Sesko is one of the most exciting young forwards on the European scene at the moment, notably being described as the "new Erling Haaland" by scout Jacek Kulig.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Slovenian in recent days, as per 90 min, although they will face competition from Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle for his signature.

Valued at £43m by CIES Football Observatory, he'd surely come cheaper than Toney and even if he is a raw figure at the age of just 20, the youngster does know where the back of the net is.

Sesko has beaten the goalkeeper on seven occasions this term after moving to RB Leipzig, which follows up a campaign where the hot talent scored 18 in 41 for RB Salzburg. As the social media post above suggests, he's incredibly rapid while his immense frame means he's also an immensely powerful forward.

Such qualities mean the Slovenia international surely has everything he needs to thrive in the Premier League.

2 Dominic Solanke

A left-field option, the Bournemouth star was touted with a move to north London last week as one of Arsenal's dream alternatives to Toney.

Before this season supporters will surely have turned their noses up at the 26-year-old but he has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this time out.

Indeed, after sticking a hat-trick past former Arsenal stopper Matt Turner on Saturday, Solanke has taken his tally to 11 goals in 17 league outings in 2023/24. We know Arteta likes to sign ready-made Premier League talents so this move certainly has legs.

3 Evan Ferguson

The Irishman has widely been tipped to become Brighton's next £100m sale after Moises Caicedo last summer which already throws a spanner in the works for Arsenal if they aren't willing to go so big on a new forward.

That said, for a player who is taking influence from Harry Kane about how to play, it could well be worth it. Ferguson's goal record isn't too appealing right now - he has scored six times in 21 games this term - but the potential is immense in future years.

In September, he became just the fourth player aged 18 or younger to score a Premier League hat-trick. Now 19, it shows the Brighton sensation is going from strength to strength.

4 Lois Openda

Sesko's partner in crime at Leipzig this term has been Openda who has actually been the more prolific of the Bundesliga club's attackers. Linked with a move in recent months, the 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 21 games this term, more than any other striker on this list.

Interestingly, he also boasts three Champions League goals against Manchester City, proving he can do it against the very best that England has to offer already. Not just known for sticking in the back of the net, Openda is a rapid forward who could stretch Premier League defences and tear them to shreds. Watch this space.

5 Ollie Watkins

Watkins would be a fine acquisition for the Gunners but finding the money could well be a problem at Arsenal.

At the moment he is key to Aston Villa's resurgence as one of the most impressive Premier League sides, scoring 14 goals in 2023/24, nine of which have come in the league.

A potential £75m move to Arsenal was touted earlier in the campaign but trying to acquire him in January with Villa performing so admirably will be near impossible.

A man with 49 Premier League goals to his name throughout his career, this would surely be the smartest signing of the lot. He knows the top flight of English football, is in the prime of his career and shouldn't cost the sort of figure that's being thrown around for the likes of Ferguson and Toney.