A player praised for his lightning-quick speed is said to have been in "constant contact" over potentially joining Arsenal via his representatives, with transfer chief Edu Gaspar and co casting their eyes on the January window after a productive summer.

Arsenal planning for 2025 after £100 million summer transfer window

In their bid to usurp Man City and win their first Premier League title in over two decades, Mikel Arteta's side splashed just over £100 million on five new recruits before summer deadline day on August 30.

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling all put pen to paper on moves to north London, with the latter making his debut off the bench in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Tottenham last Sunday.

Merino fractured his shoulder in training, and will have to wait for his first appearance in an Arsenal jersey. Meanwhile, Calafiori is back from a calf injury and could play against Atalanta in the Champions League this evening.

However, Arsenal's injury crisis of late has highlighted the fact that Arteta could still do with extra bodies in key areas. The club is reportedly putting transfer plans in motion ahead of 2025 as a result, with a few interesting names linked in the past fortnight.

Lille striker Jonathan David is a target for Arsenal heading into January, as Edu contemplates a cut-price deal for the clinical forward who is out of contract next summer as things stand.

While Kai Havertz has continued to shine in a makeshift centre-forward role this season, already bagging two goals and an assist over his first four Premier League games, Arsenal continue to be linked with strikers in particular.

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres' agents have held talks with Arsenal, following the Swede's electric start to 2024/2025, and the same can be said for RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

As per TEAMtalk, it is believed Sesko has been in "constant contact" over joining Arsenal, via his agents, with the Slovenia international having a gentleman's agreement to leave Leipzig next year or in 2026 (Fabrizio Romano).

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season, attracting attention from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, but Sesko snubbed all of their summer proposals in favour of staying at his current club for another campaign (Fabrizio Romano).

It appears the £92,000-per-week ace chose to further his development in the Bundesliga before deciding on a possible Premier League move in future. If or when Sesko does decide the time is right to go, it looks as if Arsenal will be at the front of the queue for his services.

"Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."