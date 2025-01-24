Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains on the hunt for a new striker who can ease the pressure on Kai Havertz's shoulders and provide the Gunners with a extra bit of cutting edge going forward.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal striker plan for January

It is absolutely no secret that Arsenal are actively working to find a solution to their shortage of attacking options right now, with Bukayo Saka out until March after suffering a hamstring injury and Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the rest of 2024/2025.

Arsenal are pursuing a deal for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan as well, according to some reports, but the Premier League title chasers' main priority is getting a forward through the door before deadline day on February 3rd.

"My opinion is clear - we lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people and options in the front line, it’s clear," said Arteta on Arsenal signing a new forward.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

"If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively looking at, but any player - no, we need someone that makes us better and makes an impact on the team, it’s clear that for the period that we have lost them ideally, we need some help because we were short already and we’re even shorter. The team has still coped with that, but we have to do what is right for the club."

Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha are all being linked with moves to N5 right now, but prolific strikers of a high calibre won't be easy to obtain. Arsenal have also used all of their domestic loan spots on Raheem Sterling and Neto, meaning they may have to pay a premium for Cunha.

RB Leipzig director Marcel Schafer also appears determined not to let Sesko leave this month, making a deal difficult to pull off.

That being said, Sesko's deal does apparently include a release clause, so a move may not be impossible according to some media sources.

Benjamin Sesko is very keen on joining Arsenal from RB Leipzig

According to GiveMeSport, they may not run into as much trouble on the player's side. Indeed, GMS write that Sesko is showing a "keen interest" in joining Arsenal, which has given Arteta's side some optimism that a deal can be done for the Slovenia international after they missed out on his signature last summer.

The 21-year-old, who is already on course to better his goal tally from last campaign, apparently commands a price tag of around £60 million - and Arsenal are considering an offer in and around that mark.

"Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said former Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."