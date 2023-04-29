Manchester United have enjoyed a fine season, with Erik ten Hag making his mark during his debut campaign in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Red Devils may not have been expected to secure a top-four place ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, let alone do so having also reached two cup finals. With silverware already in the bag and another trip to Wembley on the horizon, their transformation from last season's mess has been meteoric.

However, with such impressive performances understandably comes additional pressure.

Ten Hag spent big in the summer to bolster his squad massively, but there still remain glaring weaknesses within his squad, not least up front. Although the former Ajax boss might appreciate Wout Weghorst, the goal-shy loanee is far from the answer.

Two key targets seem to have already been identified, both with rather contrasting skill sets. Should the Red Devils fail to tempt Harry Kane from north London, despite their longstanding interest, perhaps they could simply turn to Benjamin Sesko as a more long-term solution to their striking woes.

Will Benjamin Sesko join Man United?

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones gave an update on their search for a new forward. The Slovenian marksman continues to crop up as an option, but this makes for a perplexing transfer situation given the 19-year-old is already set to join RB Leipzig this summer.

Moving for a €24m (£21.3m) fee - well below his market value due to the shared Red Bull relationship - it is expected that the German outfit will seek to make a huge profit on the forward before he has even kicked a ball for them.

With United as long-time suitors and notorious big spenders, there is every reason to believe a deal could be made this summer.

How good is Benjamin Sesko?

With 14 goals in just 26 league matches for RB Salzburg, plus a further two in their domestic cup, it was been a prolific season for the young finisher. Such blistering form for someone of his age has understandably drawn praise, with journalist Ryan Taylor including him in the bracket of "generational talents". Meanwhile, fellow writer Manuel Veth agreed that the "kid is special".

What makes him so unique is not just his goalscoring, as the 6 foot 5 goliath also poses a fine physical threat upon which teams can build from. Given Ten Hag's liking towards Weghorst - who stands an inch taller than this potential successor - the Red Devils boss could seek to bring in this teenager and mould him into his perfect striker.

Whilst Kane might already have perfected such a role, and with an added hunger to push towards the all-time Premier League scoring record, he is hardly one for the future at 29. With a £100m upfront fee touted too, it is expected to be far from a cheap deal.

Despite being more inexperienced, Sesko could prove to be an intelligent investment for the future of the club, rather than rushing to sign the biggest, shiniest player available on the market - all at a cheaper price. This is a tactic they have deployed in the past since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, to little success.