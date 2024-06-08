A top Manchester United transfer target has made it clear, via his representatives, that he wants to join Arsenal as a priority this summer.

Arsenal identify attacking signings for Arteta

The Gunners wish to reinforce their attacking options ahead of 2024/25 after very narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season.

Arsenal pushed Man City all the way to the final day, but fell just short despite accumulating 89 points and scoring 91 top-flight goals. Kai Havertz impressed in a makeshift forward role under Mikel Arteta, chipping in with 13 goals and seven assists over 37 league appearances.

However, despite the German's form, it is believed Arteta personally wants to sign a young Havertz partner for Arsenal this summer, and one who can help to lead the line.

A new striker to alternate with the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet is on the agenda, and one name who won't stop being mentioned in tandem with Arsenal is RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

The 6 foot 5 centre-forward scored 18 goals in all competitions, and the £55 million release clause in his contract is tempting elite clubs across Europe. Arsenal chiefs are said to be confident Sesko will choose to join, though, after making him a proposal behind the scenes (TEAMtalk).

Sesko makes it clear that he wants to join Arsenal

According to HITC, Sesko has made it clear via intermediaries that he wants to join Arsenal despite serious interest from Man United, Paris-Saint Germain and Chelsea among others.

Chelsea, in particular, are working hard to sway the 21-year-old, but it is the Emirates Stadium that stands out as his preferred destination as things stand. As well as his proficiency in front of goal, Sesko stands out for his physical attributes, while he possesses top speed for such a tall player.

"It was very exciting to see such a tall player with such good coordination, good speed, not as fast as he is today, and a very soft touch on the ball. That impressed me enormously," said his agent, Elvis Basanovic, to AS in 2021.

Benjamin Sesko's stats for RB Leipzig last season (all comps) Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

"I think he is a very complete forward who can score with his head, with his right foot, with his left foot, inside the area, from medium distance, after dribbling or completing a collective action. He is very fast, in some games he reaches a speed of over 36km/h which makes him one of the fastest forwards in the world.

"But it is also important to say that he is only 18 years old and is just beginning his career. That is why he must keep his feet on the ground, concentrate and continue working hard every day for his development. I don't want to let him think that he already did something in his career. That would be very bad."