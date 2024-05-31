A £57,000-per-week player wants to join Arsenal this summer, with manager Mikel Arteta personally eyeing a young attacker to partner Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz praised for excellent Arsenal debut season

The Germany international, signed for around £65 million from Chelsea last summer, endured a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium and was subject to criticism from both supporters and pundits alike.

His lack of output was a cause for concern at the beginning of 2023/2024, but as time wore on, Havertz started making much more of a contribution as Arteta utilised the former Bayer Leverkusen sensation in a makeshift attacking role.

He finished the campaign with 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Arsenal, with Gunners legend Martin Keown heaping praise on Havertz for his development towards the back-end of last term.

Kai Havertz's Arsenal stats for 2023/2024 in all competitions The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 51 Goals 14 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 274 Minutes played in total 3,827

"It was one of those where I looked at it when he came in and I thought ‘I’m just going to hold up my opinion.’ I wasn’t sure at the beginning," said Keown to TNT Sports.

"In the Community Shield, he played as a centre-forward and I didn’t see the work rate or the running into the channels, and [Eddie] Nketiah came in the next game and I saw that change. Then they moved him into midfield. Now he’s in his proper position as a front player. [He’s] very definitely [at his best there].

"He’s so intelligent; he ghosts through. As a centre-half, you want someone to mark, but when he keeps disappearing into midfield all the time you get a bit nervous, and suddenly he’s there with two or three other players, so he can be really effective and that’s working for Arsenal."

The 24-year-old has found a new lease of life across London after a regrettable spell at Chelsea overall, despite winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel and scoring their final-winning goal against Man City.

Arteta now wants to sign a young attacking partner for Havertz, and it is believed that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is firmly on the Spaniard's radar. There have been suggestions that Sesko could be tempted by a transfer to Arsenal, and this was elaborated on further by The Mirror this week.

Sesko wants to join Arsenal as Arteta eyes Havertz partner

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal is now Sesko's preferred destination this summer, despite interest from other Premier League sides like Chelsea and Man United. The Slovenia international has admirers in Italy as well, but it appears Hale End is in his sights after a great season at Leipzig.

The £57,000-per-week forward bagged 18 goals in all competitions last term, and his £55 million release clause is another enticing draw for Edu Gaspar and Arteta given prolific strikers are often at a much more extortionate premium.