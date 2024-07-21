A £15,000-a-week Celtic player is now reportedly on the verge of sealing a summer move away from the club, with a medical booked in at another team.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with some exciting pieces of business this summer, as they look to ensure that their dominance in the Scottish Premiership carries on next season, as well as improvements being made in the Champions League.

Venezia and USA midfielder Tanner Tessmann's name has been thrown into the hat when it comes to potential signings for Celtic in the summer window, with the Scottish giants joining the race to snap him up. Reto Ziegler has heaped praise on him, saying: "I really like Tanner in the midfield. I think the technique he has for his size is quite high. Tactically, he's very clever. I see him having a good career at a high level, he's one of my favourite players in the midfield, he's very good. I'm proud to have talented players like him."

Michel-Ange Balikwisha has also been backed to seal a summer move to the Hoops, with Brendan Rodgers personally holding talks with the Royal Antwerp forward. At 23, he is still a young player who could be considered a long-term part of the club's plans.

On the flip side, however, there are key individuals who Celtic will be desperate to keep hold of before next season gets underway, one of which is Matt O'Riley. The Dane has been linked with various clubs in recent months, and Liverpool are even believed to be "well-informed" about him.

£15,000-a-week player set for Celtic exit

According to a new report from Football Insider, Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist will have a medical at Rapid Bucharest on Monday after agreeing terms, bringing an end to his time at Parkhead in the process.

The update states that a "full agreement to join the Neil Lennon-managed club" has been reached between the 'keeper and Rapid, with a permanent exit from Parkhead coming to fruition after Celtic accepted an offer.

In truth, allowing Siegrist to enjoy a new challenge is a no-brainer, considering he is yet to make a single league appearance since arriving from Dundee United in the summer of 2022. In fact, only two outings have come his way in all competitions over the past couple of seasons, showing just how limited his playing time has been.

The 32-year-old found himself firmly behind Joe Hart in the goalkeeping pecking order, and that is unlikely to change with Kasper Schmeichel replacing the English veteran between the sticks.

While many backup 'keepers are accepting of squad roles in the modern game, the £15,000-a-week Swiss will surely be open to playing regularly elsewhere, and this move should allow him the opportunity to do so.

Not only that, but Celtic will also clearly benefit from the sale, getting his wage off the books, so it is a piece of business that makes complete sense for everyone concerned.