Leeds United have seemingly exploded into action as the deadline day draws ever closer, with Daniel Farke seeking to spur on a late flurry of deals to instigate a true push for the Championship title…

Who are Leeds United signing?

However, their pursuit of such a goal has taken an early hit, having only claimed their first league win of the season over the weekend at the fourth time of asking.

That victory has proved so precious though, seemingly turning the negative energy that shrouded Elland Road into swathes of positivity. That has seemingly filtered into their late business, with new targets now appearing daily.

One such example was Nadiem Amiri, who despite having rejected a switch to Yorkshire last week, had reportedly had a change of heart that saw him close in on a move.

Whilst a fee of around £5m had been agreed for his services just last week, a recent turn of events has reportedly seen him fly out to view the training ground before immediately picking up the phone to turn down the move for a second time.

How good is Nadiem Amiri?

Despite having overseen a relatively lacklustre career thus far given the promise he initially offered, a switch to England could have helped reignite the five-time German international who is still just 26 years old.

Having begun his career at Hoffenheim, a move to Bayer Leverkusen has seen him become a relative mainstay for the Black and Reds, but with chances limited of late. Despite that, he has still accumulated 138 appearances, posting 31 goal contributions during his four years there.

Such is his immense quality and unrelenting work rate from midfield that he has even drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s star man Bernardo Silva.

FBref even outlines this by including the Portugal international on his ‘similar players’ list, as fine company to be associated with.

After all, such is the importance of the 29-year-old dynamo, manager Pep Guardiola was seemingly desperate to tie him down to a new deal, with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain noting after succeeding in this task:

“Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the Club.

“His quality and technical ability is fantastic - and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world."

Should Amiri manage to emulate the success earned by Silva, who last season posted 15 goal contributions across all competitions as his side claimed a historic treble, Farke will likely be furious at his numerous failed attempts to bring him to Elland Road.

After all, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he ranks in the top 9% for non-penalty goals per 90, the top 8% for total shots per 90, the top 14% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

What will only frustrate fans more is just how magic he has proven to be when on form, as someone who can both score and create, mystifying defenders.

His own summation of his talents only add to the disappointment, as he claimed:

“I'm a bit of a street footballer. I play with a lot of heart and try to do my best to help the team.

“My winning mentality definitely comes from the street. When it comes to football, skin colour and religion don't matter. Everyone gets together and we all enjoy it.”

With Silva a player that most clubs in the world would love to have, and Amiri seeking to follow in his footsteps, this unsuccessful transfer will frustrate Farke and his fanbase should he come even close to emulating City's star trickster.