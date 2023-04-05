Aston Villa have shone under Unai Emery, with a squad laden with talent proving what they can do with a competent coach.

Somehow, from being firmly entrenched in a relegation battle, the Midlands outfit find themselves sitting seventh and dreaming of a late push for Europe. This position is somewhat bolstered through the additional games they have played, yet it still merits praise.

The Spaniard has swiftly got everyone at the club pulling in the right direction, having restored faith in many players who had let down previous regimes.

One such name that has shot back into the limelight is Bertrand Traore, whose late winner last night secured a vital three points to propel them up the table.

Thrown on with the scores level, the trickster was handed just five minutes to make his mark. However, it would only take two before he had done so, with a decisive finish that resigned Leicester City to another loss.

It marked a hugely cathartic goal for the 27-year-old, whose time at the club had admittedly stalled in recent years. Moments like last night can drastically alter the trajectory of careers, such is their importance, and Emery will be hoping that with a show of faith he could recapture some of his old form to be a catalyst for real progression.

Why has Bertrand Traore struggled at Aston Villa?

Having signed for a relatively hefty fee, the £17m unloaded was intended to bring a classy, silky goalscoring presence to Villa Park.

Whilst his debut season suggested he might offer just that, Steven Gerrard's arrival dramatically halted his progress. The seven goals and seven assists he recorded were swiftly ignored by the Liverpool legend, whose philosophy seemingly neglected wingers. He instead chose the full backs to maintain his width, but his subsequent sacking suggested that was a failed venture.

One of Emery's final moves in the January transfer window was to recall Traore from his temporary exodus at Istanbul Basaksehir, highlighting how highly thought of he remained at the club despite his absence.

Last night essentially marked an appreciation for such a move, and could truly kickstart his career now under more competent leadership.

His goal that downed the Foxes was brilliant, with an elegant long-range curler that left the goalkeeper with no chance. It was everything the Burkina Faso international was marketed as, and drew particular praise from journalist Matt Maher.

He wrote on Twitter: "You can't help but like a player like Bertrand Traore. All the times he frustrates, are forgiven when he produces something as ridiculously brilliant as that winner. Nonchalance personified."

With a career that seemed destined to dwindle out, his electric cameo last night could now resurrect him as one of Villa's most important assets.