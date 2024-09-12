After seeing Rangers refuse bids for James Tavernier, one European club whose transfer window is still open have reportedly turned their focus towards another Gers star, with a last-gasp offer being prepared.

Rangers transfer news

It was a transitional summer for the Gers, who showed the door to the likes of John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe in favour of a fresh reset ahead of Philippe Clement's first full season in charge. The refresh, itself, focused on young players who should grow with Clement's project, with Hamza Igamane, Jefte and Clinton Nsiala among those to arrive.

Those changes have so far failed to change anything in the Scottish Premiership, however, given that Celtic remain favourites for the title and a step above their Old Firm rivals, who they eased past in the first derby of the season.

As things have failed to change on the pitch too, concerns began to creep in over the future of club captain Tavernier. After much toing and froing, however, Rangers finally came to the decision that any offers for Tavernier would be refused, dealing the likes of Besiktas and Fenerbahce a frustrating blow in the process.

Keeping hold of the veteran defender should have been seen as a priority amid such drastic change at Ibrox in the summer. But it is still a decision that could have consequences.

According to Kibris Turk via Sport Witness, Besiktas are now preparing a last-ditch offer for Ridvan Yilmaz after Rangers refused offers for Tavernier. Yilmaz, currently out injured, has been linked with a move away from Scotland in the last year or so and may now finally get his move in the final two days of the transfer window in Turkey.

Alas, any deal will have to take place as soon as possible with the window officially slamming shut on September 13 to create an interesting saga to watch between Rangers and Besiktas.

Rangers should cash in on Yilmaz

After adding Jefte to their ranks and deciding to keep hold of Tavernier, Rangers now seemingly have the opportunity to cash in on Yilmaz in what is likely to be their final transfer of the summer. The left-back is still only 23 years old, but his place in Clement's side has already been thrown into doubt by Jefte's emergence coupled by his own injury struggles.

A move back to boyhood club Besiktas makes perfect sense on paper for a player looking to discover his best form away from Scotland. Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson would certainly be among those happy to see the Gers show the full-back the door, having called for his sale at the end of August.

Ferguson told Ibrox News: "I think they’ve missed a trick with Yilmaz. They should have tried to sell him in the summer, to be honest. Had a good look at Yilmaz over the course of the last two or three years. He ain’t robust enough for this league. Doesn’t play a lot of 90 minutes."

The next 24 hours will now be an interesting watch on the transfer front, as Besiktas and former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst look to finally end their search for a full-back.