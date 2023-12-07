Arsenal's invincible, title-winning season in 2003/04 is a unique achievement in Premier League football. Legendary coach Arsène Wenger led his side to something that will likely never be achieved again, no matter how many billions of pounds are spent.

Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are just a few players who cemented their place in footballing history. It wasn't easy, these players left everything on the pitch, and the Arsenal faithful will love them forever for it.

Football FanCast takes a look at the 10 biggest games in Arsenal's miraculous invincible season, which featured superb performances across all competitions. Here, FFC has ranked these games based on a variety of factors, including the difficulty of the opposition, the significance of the result and the effect on their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

10 Robert Pires completes superb Anfield comeback

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Saturday 4th October Premier League Liverpool 1 Arsenal 2 Kewell 14' Hyypia og 31' Pires 68'

Arsenal asserted their dominance in the Premier League with a pivotal victory against a strong Liverpool side. Despite missing key players like Patrick Vieira and choosing to rest Martin Keown, Arsenal displayed resilience. Manager Arsene Wenger surprised further by starting Jeremie Aliadiere in the attack and reshaping the lineup.

Liverpool initially took the lead with Harry Kewell's early goal, capitalising on a period of dominant play. However, Arsenal, despite the absence of their injured stars, managed to level the scores through an own goal by Sami Hyypia, aided by a deflection off Edu. The turning point came in the second half when Robert Pires scored an absolute worldie, curling in from distance to hand Arsenal the lead and ultimately, the win.

9 Gunners recover to beat title rivals

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

21st February 2004 Premier League Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2 Gudjohnsen 1' Vieira 15' Edu 21'

By this point in the season, Arsenal were considered heavy title favourites, heading into this game five points clear with 13 matches to play. With that being said, the importance of this comeback win against Chelsea cannot be overstated. The Blues took an early lead after just 27 seconds, with Eidur Gudjohnsen capitalising on Patrick Vieira's midfield error.

Arsenal responded swiftly, showcasing their trademark scintillating football under Wenger, and in the 15th minute when Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp combined, Vieira equalised. Arsenal seized the lead soon after when Neil Sullivan's misjudgment of a corner gifted Edu the opportunity to score.

Chelsea pressed for an equaliser, but Arsenal's defence, bolstered by the return of Sol Campbell, proved too formidable. Gudjohnsen's earlier booking came back to haunt him as he received a second yellow for a foul on Gilberto, reducing Chelsea to 10 men on the hour mark.

Despite Chelsea's efforts to find a way back into the game, Gilberto had two late chances denied by Sullivan. The match ended in Arsenal's favour, solidifying their position at the top of the table and furthering Chelsea's woes with Gudjohnsen's dismissal.

Related Ranking the 10 best Chelsea vs Arsenal matches of all time With Chelsea set to host Arsenal this weekend, Football FanCast has taken a look back at the best matches between the two sides.

8 Reyes double dumps Chelsea out of cup

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

15th February 2004 FA Cup Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 Reyes 56' Mutu 40' Reyes 61'

Arsenal loved beating Chelsea this season. Jose Antonio Reyes announced himself at Arsenal with a decisive performance, scoring twice to dash Chelsea's FA Cup hopes. Despite Arsenal missing leading scorer Thierry Henry due to injury, Reyes' impact from the bench that afternoon was immediate. Chelsea initially took the lead through Adrian Mutu's strike following Jens Lehmann's poor clearance.

Reyes, however, turned the tide after the break. In the space of five minutes, he unleashed a spectacular long-range effort from 25 yards to equalise and then capitalised on Chelsea's substitute 'keeper Neil Sullivan, who had replaced the injured Carlo Cudicini, with a clinical 12-yard finish. The goals rattled Chelsea, who had appeared comfortable in a fiery match marked by six yellow cards in the first half.

Reyes' outstanding contribution, coupled with Chelsea's misfortunes, including Cudicini's injury, secured Arsenal's progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals. Patrick Vieira's brilliant pass set up Reyes for his second goal, leaving Chelsea in disarray. Who needs Henry?

7 Late Cole header keeps Arsenal's CL hopes alive

Arsenal 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

5th November 2003 Champions League Arsenal 1 Dynamo Kyiv 0 Cole 88'

Arsenal fans may not like him very much anymore, but in November 2003, Ashley Cole rescued Arsenal's Champions League aspirations with a late header, securing a crucial victory against Dynamo Kyiv at Highbury. The dramatic goal, coming 90 seconds from time, ended Arsenal's eight-match winless streak in the Champions League and revitalised their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Despite early frustration against Dynamo's sharp passing, Arsenal settled into the game, with Dynamo's goalkeeper making key saves. The first half was marked by Arsenal's struggle to convert chances, and Dennis Bergkamp missed an opportunity early in the second half. As the clock ticked down, Wenger made strategic substitutions, bringing on the likes of Sylvain Wiltord and Kanu.

The breakthrough finally came when Cole's late header met Thierry Henry's flick-on, securing a vital win and reigniting Arsenal's hopes in the Champions League.

Related Arsenal's top 20 Champions League moments FFC takes a look back at some of Arsenal's greatest moments in the illustrious Champions League.

6 Electrifying Henry display destroys hapless Leeds

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United

16th April 2004 Premier League Arsenal 5 Leeds United 0 Pires 6' Henry 27' Henry pen 33' Henry 50' Henry 67'

Poor Leeds United, they had absolutely no answer for the unplayable Henry in this game. The silky Frenchman showed his brilliance with a four-goal performance as Arsenal closed in on the title with a commanding victory. The Gunners took an early lead when Robert Pires curled home a pass from Dennis Bergkamp.

Henry doubled the advantage before Michael Duberry's mistake led to a penalty, which he cheekily chipped home. Completing his hat-trick with a cool finish, Henry then added a solo effort for the fifth goal, with Arsenal's No 14 netting a seventh strike in as many days in the process.

5 Battle of Old Trafford sees Arsenal escape with point

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

21st September 2003 Premier League Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0 Van Nistelrooy m/pen 90' Vieira s/o 81'

The 'Battle of Old Trafford' is one of the most iconic matches in Premier League history. Images of Martin Keown screaming at Ruud van Nistelrooy are seared into the minds of Arsenal and Manchester United fans alike.

The clash ended dramatically as Van Nistelrooy missed an injury-time penalty, prompting an intense reaction from Arsenal players. The Dutch striker's penalty miss came soon after an incident that led to Arsenal's Patrick Vieira receiving a second yellow card.

Arsenal players contested Van Nistelrooy's alleged overreaction, leading to heated confrontations and yellow cards for both teams. Arsenal, without Sol Campbell, showcased resilience and tactical adjustments, sacrificing flair for muscle after a Champions League defeat to Inter.

Despite the intense finale, Arsenal's solid defensive display secured a return to the top of the Premiership. The Gunners were a little bit lucky here. as Manchester United created plenty of chances, including Ryan Giggs' free-kick hitting the post and Van Nistelrooy's header looping onto the net's roof.

4 Arsenal complete Italian job in San Siro classic

Inter 1-5 Arsenal

25 November 2003 Champions League Inter 1 Arsenal 5 Vieri 33' Henry 25' Ljungberg 49' Henry 85' Edu 88' Pires 89'

It was that man Henry who inspired Arsenal yet again in their 5-1 thumping of Inter. Needing a win on the night, Henry opened the scoring with a well-placed side-footer, but Inter equalised through a Christian Vieri shot deflected off Sol Campbell.

Arsenal regained the lead when Freddie Ljungberg tapped in Henry's cross. Henry extended the lead with a solo effort, and late goals from Edu and Robert Pires secured a 5-1 triumph. The win, avenging their previous defeat to Inter, showcased Arsenal's ability to transfer their Premiership form into Europe.

The victory positioned them to progress to the knockout stages, requiring a win in their final home game against Lokomotiv Moscow.

3 Gunners confirm place in history with final-day victory

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City

15th May 2004 Premier League Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1 Henry pen 47' Dickov 26' Vieira 66'

This is the game they did it. The last game of the season, securing an incredible unbeaten Premier League campaign. Arsenal had become the first team since 1888/89 to finish a league season unbeaten.

Facing the prospect of losing their invincible record, Leicester City took the lead after 26 minutes when ex-Gunner Paul Dickov headed home. Henry wasn't going to let that slide. Determined to secure the historic feat, he equalised minutes into the second half with a penalty, awarded for Frank Sinclair's foul on Ashley Cole.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute when Dennis Bergkamp's brilliant pass set up Patrick Vieira to score, ensuring Arsenal's victory and an unbeaten season. The incredible atmosphere at Highbury reflected the magnitude of this historic achievement, cementing Arsenal's place in football history.

2 Arsenal stage dramatic comeback to revitalise season

Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool

9th April 2004 Premier League Arsenal 4 Liverpool 2 Henry 31' Hyypia 5' Pires 49' Owen 42' Henry 50' Henry 78'

Thierry Henry's hat-trick propelled Arsenal to a crucial 4-2 victory against Liverpool, putting them seven points clear at the top of the table. Liverpool took an early lead with Sami Hyypia's header, but Henry equalised after 31 minutes.

Michael Owen restored Liverpool's lead before half-time. Arsenal responded emphatically in the second half, scoring twice in a minute through Robert Pires and a sensational Henry solo effort. Henry completed his hat-trick after 78 minutes, securing a vital win for Arsenal after a challenging week.

Arsenal showed remarkable resilience to come back and get the win following the disappointment of recent FA Cup and Champions League exits. Liverpool, still battling for fourth place, couldn't withstand Arsenal's second-half onslaught.

1 Gunners secure Premier League title at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

25th April 2004 Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 2 Redknapp 62' Vieira 3' Keane pen 90' Pires 35'

This is the game that gave Arsenal fans eternal bragging rights over their north London rivals. Securing the league title at White Hart Lane? It won't get much better than that for Arsenal, even if they had already done so 33 years prior.

Patrick Vieira opened the scoring in the third minute, finishing a counter-attack orchestrated by Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Robert Pires doubled the lead with a calm finish after a Vieira assist. Spurs responded with Jamie Redknapp's well-struck shot in the 62nd minute.

Pires later hit the crossbar for Arsenal, but Robbie Keane secured a late equaliser from the penalty spot after being fouled by Jens Lehmann. The result, reminiscent of Arsenal's title-winning moment at White Hart Lane in 1971, confirmed their status as champions. Despite Spurs' efforts, the draw didn't hinder Arsenal's title celebrations, marking their third league triumph under manager Wenger.