Arsenal have had some iconic kits during their time in the Premier League, with bold colour choices matched with impressive patterns - and perhaps most importantly, silverware.

The Gunners have won three Premier League titles, a League Cup and a mammoth nine FA Cups in that time, and they have almost always looked the part while doing so.

From Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to Mesut Özil and Bukayo Saka, players have become legends in north London wearing these kits, shrouded in shirts that make them look every inch the world-class stars that they turned out to be.

Here, we rank Arsenal's top 10 kits of all time, and there are some beauties.

10 1997/98 Home kit

Arsène Wenger's first trophies won in style

Greeted in north London with scepticism when he took charge back in the 1996/97 campaign, Arsene Wenger wasted no time leaving his mark on English football as he led his Arsenal side to a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first full season in charge.

Worn by the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Emmanuel Petit, Marc Overmars and Tony Adams, it ushered in a period of massive success for the Gunners.

The shirt itself was provided by Nike, and was a simple enough red with white sleeves, with the JVC sponsor proudly beneath the old Arsenal logo and a collar that truly belonged in the 1990s.

With the success they had wearing it, it is impossible not to include this one on the list.

9 2005/06 Away kit

Yellow jersey marked Arsenal's only Champions League final

The 2005/06 season didn't have the same success, but it did see Arsenal reach their first and only Champions League final to date, becoming the first London side to reach the finale.

They eventually fell to defeat against Barcelona after spending much of the game playing with 10 men, but their progress remained a major positive in an otherwise difficult campaign.

Wenger's side dropped out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup at the hands of Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic respectively, while they only secured fourth place in the Premier League on the final day of the season ahead of bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

Even with the difficult season, though, the kit had a simple elegance that made it a classic. A yellow shirt with yellow sleeves and dark trim matched by the shorts and socks, it had the Arsenal badge in the centre of the chest, just above the O2 logo that defines the later era of Thierry Henry.

And it is all too easy to picture the Frenchman, wearing the long sleeve version of the shirt with his black gloves, firing in any of his 33 goals for that season.

8 2001/02 Away kit

Sega's golden moment

Sega won lots of plaudits for its time sponsoring Arsenal, but this season may have been its best, with both of their kits very strong entries into the Arsenal shirt hall of fame.

A pale gold shirt with the logo front and centre below the Arsenal badge, Nike provided a timeless classic that is still a favourite among plenty of Arsenal fans. Complete with a blue collar that was matched by dark blue shorts and socks, the kit oozed class away from Highbury that year.

Of course, the silverware helped, with the Premier League and FA Cup double enshrining this shirt in the pantheon of greats and helping mark it down as an all-time favourite.

Conjuring up memories of Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole and Robert Pires, it is well deserving of its place on this list.

7 1995/96 Away kit

A bolt of blue amid a sea of red

Arsenal rarely revisit blue kits, but when they do, they seem to knock it out of the park. That is certainly what happened with this away kit, which was a two-tone offering, with one half dark blue and the other a lighter variant, but with a blue lightning bolt cutting through the middle.

Sadly, Arsenal didn't perform as energetically as their kit may have suggested, with the Gunners finishing 5th in the Premier League and ending without silverware in other competitions.

However, this underperformance saw Bruce Rioch fired and Wenger eventually take charge, so it wasn't all bad for Arsenal fans, in hindsight.

6 1992/93 Home kit

Pure JVC perfection

The staple Arsenal shirt of the 1990s, this shirt won points for being elegant and simple in equal measure.

Red with the Arsenal logo in the middle of the chest above the JVC logo, the white and blue sleeves tie together the whole shirt for the first season of the Premier League.

Though now far less of a classic than the away shirt of the same time (spoiler alert), it was nonetheless the shirt that saw Arsenal lift a cup double, though their league form is best forgotten as they finished a lowly 10th in England's top flight - their second-lowest finish in Premier League history.

5 2022/23 Away kit

An instant modern classic

The only shirt from recent history to make the list, Arsenal's black and gold affair was a supremely regal effort.

Having missed out on Champions League football after at late-season collapse, this was a much-improved Arsenal's first serious title challenge since Wenger's exit, with Mikel Arteta's side losing just six Premier League games all season and scoring 88 goals, though they eventually came up short against Manchester City.

Switching from the official Arsenal badge to a much simpler and stylish cannon, the all-black patterned shirt was adorned with gold, and was Arsenal's first attempt at a black kit.

4 1991-1993 Away kit

The bruised banana era begins

There is perhaps not a more iconic shirt in Arsenal's catalogue than the bruised banana, which certainly raised eyebrows when it was released back in the early 1990s.

As the name suggests, it was largely yellow with blue and green "bruising" with red logos, names and numbers plastered across it. For those who prefer plain classics, this was not it.

On the pitch, the Gunners dazzled less across the two seasons they wore it. Though they managed a cup double in the 1992/93 campaign, their Premier League finishes of 5th and 10th were far below what they were hoping for.

In the years that followed, the shirt became a cult classic and the Gunners even paid tribute to it with a similar, albeit more modern, offering in the 2019/20 season.

3 2005/06 Home kit

Bidding farewell to Highbury

In Arsenal's final year at Highbury, Nike opted to move away from the club's traditional red to commemorate their move to the Emirates Stadium.

What resulted was a dark red burgundy shirt that mirrored the strip worn in their first Highbury season in 1913. The Arsenal logo was placed in the centre of the chest above the seemingly ever-present O2 logo in a deep gold - a colour which also created a truly striking kit with the player names and numbers.

Unfortunately, the performances on the pitch didn't live up to the kit's brilliance, with Arsenal scraping fourth ahead of Tottenham after a poor season and ending trophyless, leaving Highbury on something of a bittersweet note.

Had they managed to lift silverware, this shirt might be even higher on the list.

2 2000-2002 Home Shirt

Dreamcast beauty

Sega's Dreamcast console may have flopped, but the Arsenal shirt which proudly had it emblazoned across its front remains a classic among the fans.

One of just four sides that Dreamcast sponsored (alongside Saint-Etienne, Sampdoria and Deportivo), the shirt is a true rarity.

As with the majority of Arsenal home kits, it featured a red body with white sleeves, alongside the old Arsenal logo and the Dreamcast sponsorship - something that was quickly ditched as the console's failure became clear.

On the pitch, it was the era of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, with many of the duo's best goals coming in this shirt, while you would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable image of Freddie Ljungberg than as a red-haired winger in this shirt wheeling away to celebrate after his chip against Manchester United.

1 2003/04 Home Shirt

The Invincibles in classic red and while