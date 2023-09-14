Football kits are becoming somewhat of a fashion item nowadays. Fans eagerly await the release of their club's new strip but also many on the continent, as the shirt collectors community continues to grow.

Retro jerseys are some of the most sought-after items in football, and Aston Villa have certainly been a part of the craze. The West Midlanders have had their fair share of quirky kits in years gone by and today at Football FanCast, we've decided to rank some of their best efforts.

12 Home kit 2008/09

This Nike-made classic was donned during Villa's 2008/09 sixth-placed finish. The jersey just screams Ashley Young and the flying winger enjoyed a fantastic campaign wearing it, scoring nine goals whilst laying on 11 assists.

Quite a simplistic design but that makes for a clean look and even right down to the sponsor, it's pleasing to the eye. The iconic Barclays Premier League badge on the sleeve is worth noting, too.

The blue crew-neck collar breaks up the claret pleasantly and it's certainly deserving of a place in our rankings.

Well done Nike.

11 Away kit 1998-99

Reebok designed a beauty with this one. The collar is a lovely feature and adds a real touch of class to the strip, which was sported during John Gregory's nearly four-year stint in charge.

He guided his side to a sixth-placed finish and took them to the second round of the UEFA Cup before suffering a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

Julian Joachim ended the campaign as the club's top scorer with 15 in all competitions following his move from Leicester City two years prior.

Stan Collymore, pictured above, was shipped out on loan to Fulham at the end of the season after managing just one league goal.

10 Home kit 1997-98

Another super strip designed by Reebok enters our rankings. This number was sported during a rocky season for the Lions. When Brian Little resigned as boss in February, the club sat in 15th and were viewed as outsiders for relegation.

But, remarkably, Little's successor John Gregory influenced a late run which saw his side rocket up the league table, eventually finishing in seventh!

They also qualified for the UEFA Cup for the second successive campaign via the UEFA Respect Fair Play ranking.

Dwight Yorke netted 14 times in all competitions and joined Manchester United in the summer for £12m.

9 Home kit 2018-19

This Luke-made home number has a really sophisticated look about it. The subtle v-neck collar paired with the blue trim on the sleeves makes for a clean, solid home kit.

It was donned during Aston Villa's last season in the Championship, as they gained promotion by defeating Derby County 2-1 in the play-off final to end a three-year absence from the top flight.

John McGinn, pictured above, enjoyed a terrific debut season for the club after joining from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the summer of 2018, despite interest from Celtic.

He registered 17 goal contributions, including a goal in the play-off final, and won the club's Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season awards.

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham netted a whopping 25 league goals but missed out on the golden boot to Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki, who bagged 29.

8 Home kit 1993-95

A super effort by Asics, here.

The blue pinstripes are a distinctive quirk and it pairs well with the claret panels whilst the sponsor, although prominent, actually fits the strip well.

Dwight Yorke, pictured above, sported this fashionable retro under the management of Ron Atkinson and Brian Little. He scored eight league goals across two seasons sporting the kit.

Villa won the League Cup in 1994 after they secured a memorable 3-1 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United at Wembley.

Dean Saunders' second-half brace was enough to fend off the star-studded United team.

7 Home kit 1992-93

Now this one is a proper 90s kit... the lacing that replaced the collar was a very popular feature on football shirts during this period. They were initially used during the early 1900s to eradicate buttons as designers felt the lacing would be more comfortable for the players, and Umbro decided to bring back the design in the early 90s.

Aston Villa were one of those sides that had laced jerseys and the manufacturers created this classic using the unique feature. Dean Saunders, pictured above, enjoyed a prolific season sporting this masterpiece.

The first Premier League campaign saw the Villans dominant for much of it and well in the race to win the title. They sat at the summit of the table with six games remaining of the season but ultimately fell short to Manchester United.

Saunders scored 16 goals across all competitions.

6 Away kit 2010/11

The claret and blue checkered pattern on the side of the strip is a fantastic addition to what is a stunning away jersey, donned by former attacking midfielder Barry Bannan, who now plies his trade at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Even the sponsor, which can often be a hindrance to the aesthetic of football jerseys, is a nice touch with the red pairing beautifully with the solid black throughout. A fantastic effort from Nike, here.

That season, Martin O'Neil resigned as manager five days before the start of the season due to a broken relationship with the chairman and a transfer block.

Former Liverpool boss Gérard Houllier joined as O'Neil's successor but had to leave his post after nine months due to health problems.

Gary McAllister stepped in as caretaker manager from April until the end of the season and guided the club to a ninth-placed finish.

5 Away kit 2020/21

Former Villa skipper Jack Grealish, pictured above, sports this classy away strip. The Kappa-made kit displays a lovely contrast of black and blue and the subtle claret detailing on the collar is another fantastic feature.

The Villans, having only just survived relegation on the final day of the previous campaign, enjoyed a solid year under Dean Smith as they finished 11th on 55 points, their best tally in the Premier League since 2010.

Grealish racked up 19 goal contributions across 27 appearances in all competitions and departed his boyhood club at the end of the campaign in favour of a move to reigning champions Manchester City for a British transfer record fee of £100m.

4 Home kit 2000-01

Diadora designed a fabulous home strip here, sported by former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur winger David Ginola in the image above.

The blue v-neck collar breaks up the claret pleasantly whilst the sponsor is actually quite a nice splash of colours on this trendy retro number.

That year, Villa were looking like title contenders up until the end of October, when they totally fell away, winning one of the following 11 games.

Manager John Gregory announced his shock resignation on January 24 and shortly after, Graham Taylor returned as boss to guide the club to an eighth-placed finish.

3 Third kit 2022/23

The first third kit of the list joins our rankings and what a beauty it is.

The pops of electrifying yellow paired with the black base create a dynamic look and one that just had to make our list. It's very rare a modern-day kit can compete with retro classics of the past, but Castore did just that.

Not to mention, Villa enjoyed a terrific campaign sporting it. Unai Emery, after replacing Steven Gerrard as gaffer last November, steered his side away from relegation danger to a seventh-placed finish, just one point adrift of sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who occupied the final Europa League spot.

Emery turned a relegation-threatened side into one of the form teams in the country.

2 Away kit 2005-06

Donned by former Liverpool midfielder Patrik Berger, this yellow number is an absolute corker. The pattern running down either side of the strip adds a unique, yet cool quirk.

The old Villa badge continues the retro-feel and of course, the wide collar. A terrific design by Danish manufacturer Hummel.

Berger only made 32 appearances for the club despite being on the books for three years. Villa shipped the Czech Republic international on loan to Stoke City just one year after signing him from Portsmouth.

A season to forget for Villa as they finished 16th under the stewardship of David O'Leary, but certainly not the kit!

1 Home kit 1995-97

And winning FFC's best Aston Villa kit award is... the 1995-97 home kit.

A proper retro strip. Manufactured by Reebok, this collared classic is an absolute beauty and was worn during a highly successful era for the Villans.

A fourth-placed and fifth-placed finish under the stewardship of Brian Little was a fitting achievement for this iconic number and the club lifted the League Cup in 1996 sporting it, beating Leeds United 3-0 at Wembley.

The following season saw Little's side compete in Europe, though their exploits in the UEFA Cup didn't last long as they were dumped out of the competition in the first round, losing on away goals to Swedish side Helsingborg.