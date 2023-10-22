As football fans, we all love to go and watch our teams. There is something about the bustle of a packed stadium, the roar of the crowd and the taste of an overpriced drink that keeps millions of fans coming back every week.

Still, there is also a subsection of those fans who love nothing more than following their sides on the road and attending as many away games as possible.

An away day can be a fantastic experience, but it can also be rubbish. Many more things go into making a great away day other than how your team is doing.

Things like the atmosphere, the stadium itself, the price of food and drink or even how easy or difficult it is to get to the game itself.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a list of the top ten away days in the Premier League.

10 Kenilworth Road - Luton Town

Okay, so we'll admit that starting off the top ten with Luton Town's Kenilworth Road might be a bit controversial; after all, it's the smallest ground the league has ever seen, and they couldn't even use it for their first home game of the season.

However, its tiny size and frankly rather outdated facilities also lend it some genuine charm - a charm that is sorely missing from a lot of modern grounds, especially those belonging to some of the bigger clubs.

Everything from the layout of the ground to the entrance that takes you past the neighbours' gardens just makes this a truly unique venue in a league and a sport that is looking increasingly similar regardless of the opposition.

The other bonus is that you can grab the third-cheapest pie in the league, and the pints aren't too dear, either, coming in at around £4.60.

Ultimately, we can't really justify placing Kenilworth Road any higher than tenth as there are some seats with a poor view, and as mentioned before, it's tiny, but it certainly deserves a place on this list, and we reckon that it might end up being a lot of fans' favourite away day this season.

Away day rating: 5/10

9 Craven Cottage - Fulham

The number nine spot brings us to the first London team on our list, and west London's fanciest football club, Fulham.

Craven Cottage is the oldest ground in London, and while that age certainly shows in some areas, it also gives the place a lot of character. Granted, this unique charm is more afternoon tea than pints and pies, but it makes for a different experience from what you'll find at many other stadiums in the league.

The location of the ground is brilliant, with the River Thames running right up alongside the stands, and the walk from Putney Bridge Underground station is one of the nicest walks you'll see going to the football.

However, Craven Cottage does fall short in a few areas as well.

The atmosphere here is alright, but that is probably the best thing you can say about it. Prices here are also what you'd expect for west London - frighteningly expensive. Fulham ranks as the most costly ground for a pint and the second-most expensive for a pie.

Ultimately, the unique feel of the ground and its fantastic location do just enough to balance out the average atmosphere and pricey food and drink to grant it a place on this list - just make sure to eat and drink beforehand.

Away day rating: 5/10

8 Goodison Park - Everton

We're moving from west London to northwest England for the next away day on our list, Everton's Goodison Park.

Now, this is an odd one, as with the new stadium currently under construction on Bramley-Moore Dock, the Toffees will only play one more season at Goodison after this one, with the last game of the 2024/25 season set to be their final game at the historic ground. So we encourage you to go now if you haven't been.

Similarly to the two grounds that preceded this one, its old age is what helps to give it its own special aura, and one that we fear will be missing from its new home. The seating makes you feel as if you're on the pitch with the players, and this intimacy breeds one of the very best atmospheres in the entire league.

The prices are another massive bonus, as Everton serve the cheapest pies and the second-cheapest pints in the league.

However, the main reason we can't rank Goodison any higher on this list is the fact that there are a fair few seats in the away end with a restricted view of the pitch, and while Liverpool is a great city to visit, the ground feels quite far from the centre.

Away day rating: 6/10

7 Bramall Lane - Sheffield United

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane makes it to seventh place on our list, and there is a lot to like about the home of the Blades.

First of all, it is the oldest football ground in the world that is still hosting matches, and you can feel a lot of that history when you walk into the away end. For fans of traditional football grounds, there aren't many better than Bramall Lane.

The location is also excellent, as its proximity to the city centre makes getting there easier and gives fans a lot of options for pre and post-game pints.

However, the atmosphere here sets it apart from many of the other grounds in the league. The fans will create an almighty noise regardless of how the team is playing, and that can add a lot of drama to the games that take place there.

That said, the poor sightlines from some seats in the away end and lacklustre accessibility definitely hurt the experience somewhat. The prices are also relatively expensive, with the pies being the eighth-most expensive in the league and the pints the seventh.

Away day rating: 6/10

6 Villa Park - Aston Villa

The next stadium on our list brings us to one of the most historic clubs in England, Aston Villa.

Villa Park might look rather run-of-the-mill from the outside, but the atmosphere within can be fantastic for both the home fans and the away end.

However, one of the downsides to having it in a suburb is that there is little to do in the surrounding area for away fans.

That said, one of the ground's most significant advantages over some of the others on this list is the price of food and drink, as you can pick yourself up a pint and a pie for just £6.50, and considering some clubs charge that much for a drink alone, we reckon that's bang for your buck.

Away day rating: 7/10

5 St James' Park - Newcastle United

We're into the top five best away days in the league now, and Newcastle United's St James' Park squeaks in at number five.

One of the biggest reasons this is such a good away trip is the city itself, as Newcastle is easily one of the most enjoyable cities in the country to spend a weekend in.

There is a lot to see and do - it's not too pricey, and the locals are a friendly bunch. What's not to love?

The stadium is also one of the best in the country, with one of the most vociferous atmospheres around, which is only amplified by the massive stands in which the fans sit. The prices inside the ground are great, too, with St James' Park serving the fifth-cheapest pint in the league.

That said, the biggest problem with Newcastle away is the view that travelling fans get once they are in the stadium, as you will be sat right up in the rafters and feel like you're miles away from the action.

Other than that, though, it's a great day out.

Away day rating: 7/10

4 Old Trafford - Manchester United

The fourth-best away day brings us to potentially the biggest club in world football and one of the most recognisable stadiums to boot. So why isn't it higher on the list?

Well, the biggest problems with Old Trafford are the stadium's condition, the area, and the seats themselves.

The terrible condition of the stadium is a well-known problem now, and Manchester United fans will often be the first to tell you about it, as the Glazers have neglected their duty of care for well over a decade at this point.

However, that doesn't make it less of a drawback for visiting fans when the roof might start dripping water on you halfway through a game.

The area around Old Trafford is another disappointment - not because it's a bad area, but because it feels neglected, especially when compared to what City have down to the area around the Etihad. Finally, fans have complained that the seats in the away end are so tightly packed together that there is practically no legroom whatsoever.

Right, on to the good stuff. First, the atmosphere. While not fantastic as of late, it is still special, and it likely always will be, as Old Trafford is a special place to watch football.

Second, the prices are excellent, with United serving the cheapest pint in the league and the sixth-cheapest pie.

Finally, while the legroom in the away end is terrible, the views are generally pretty excellent, and you should be able to see all of the action from any of the 3,000 seats allocated to away fans.

In all, a cracking day out.

Away day rating: 8/10

3 Emirates Stadium - Arsenal

The third-best away day in the Premier League is Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Now, this is an away day that has dramatically shot up in our estimation over the last couple of years, and that's in no small part thanks to the incredible atmosphere that can now be found there on most matchdays.

This new and improved atmosphere is a far cry from the Arsenal of old when Highbury was nicknamed the Library for its quiet and sometimes sterile feel - a name that followed them to the Emirates and has stuck around since.

However, over the last two years or so with Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Emirates has become one of the loudest and most partisan grounds in the country, and you won't necessarily notice that until you visit, so that is one huge reason you should.

The other pros include the ease of access thanks to the Tube station next door and the general location in Islington, meaning fans can easily spend a weekend exploring London without worrying about driving anywhere.

Finally, the fact that the regular seats are padded is a nice bonus, plus sitting on the lower tier means supporters and players can really enjoy moments together if they're able to spring a surprise on the Gunners.

The only real drawbacks are the prices, as Arsenal serve the second-most expensive pint and the sixth most expensive pie.

Away day rating: 8/10

2 Anfield - Liverpool

Come on, there will never be a list of the best away days in England that doesn't feature Anfield.

The home of Liverpool makes for one of the best away trips in the country for a few reasons.

First of all, the atmosphere here can be spectacular. Granted, it isn't quite what many would have you believe, with some games being inexplicably quiet, but when it gets going, it really does get going.

There are few traditions in football quite as spine-tingling as Anfield singing You'll Never Walk Alone before a game, and it is something all fans should aim to experience at least once.

The stadium itself is also very impressive, with its older style giving it some charm, while the proximity of the seats to the pitch helps with the atmosphere.

The prices are also great, with the club serving the cheapest pint in the league and the second-cheapest pie.

That said, while it's easy to get to, the area doesn't really provide travelling fans with much to do, so you're better off exploring the city centre well before making your way to the ground closer to kick-off.

Also, issues with the renovation of the Anfield Road Stand will impact away fans this season, and the view from the away end, in general, is less than ideal.

Ultimately, while a few issues stop it from being the best away day in the Premier League, it is still an excellent game that fans should attend.

Away day rating: 9/10

1 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur

Here we are then, the number one away day in the Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur.

It's hard to look at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and not be impressed. The sheer size of it, the design and the futuristic feel of the place all combine to make it a genuinely unique away day experience.

The views inside the ground are even more impressive, with the 17,500 seats in the South Stand creating an incredibly imposing image and one used by the club to create impressive mosaics and tifos.

Its location is also a big plus, as, like with local rivals Arsenal, its proximity to several Underground stations makes getting there far more manageable than with other stadiums without a car. There are also plenty of cool little tricks inside, such as the pints that fill from the bottom up.

Another bonus is that, somewhat surprisingly, the prices inside aren't too steep; they are cheaper than quite a few other clubs. In fact. Spurs currently serve the ninth-cheapest pint and the fourth-cheapest pie.

The only downside here is that the atmosphere can sometimes be a little stale, but that seems to be changing under Ange Postecoglou.

Away day rating: 9/10