The race for promotion to the Premier League from the Championship always makes for eye-catching viewing, and this season looks to be no different, with Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton all battling for the top two automatic spots.

The Foxes, managed by Enzo Maresca, the Whites, under Daniel Farke, the Tractor Boys, led by Kieran McKenna and the Saints, guided by Russell Martin, have all been in fine form this season and are all on course to break the 90-point mark.

It is Leicester who are currently flying high at the top and appear to have a real chance of becoming the best-ever second-tier side when it comes to most points in a 46-game season. But who are the best Championship teams in recent history?

10 Portsmouth - 2002/03

98pts (GD +52)

Harry Redknapp guided Portsmouth into the Premier League back in 2002/03, winning 29 of their 46 games. In fact, they lost just one of their first 15 games and netted just shy of 100 league goals, pipping Leicester City to the title.

Svetoslav Todorov was Pompey’s top scorer that year with 26 goals in all competitions in a squad which included Paul Merson, Yakubu and Eddie Howe.

9 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 2017-18

99pts (GD +43)

More recently, Wolverhampton Wanderers stormed the Championship under Nuno Espirito Santo with a squad which included some high-profile players. The likes of Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota brought the Portuguese flair to Molineux, whereas Conor Coady, Matt Doherty and Barry Douglas were regulars at the back with John Ruddy in goal.

Wolves topped the table from the 15th game week through to the season’s conclusion, winning 30, and then went on to qualify for European football in their first season back in the Premier League.

8 Chelsea - 1988/89

99pts (GD +46)

Another side who just missed out on three figures was Chelsea way back in 1988/89 under Bobby Campbell, and they would have hit that milestone if it wasn’t for such a slow start which saw them go winless in their opening six games.

However, the Blues ended up losing just five second-tier games all season and boasted a side which had star forward Kerry Dixon, who netted 25 league goals. The biggest win of that memorable campaign at Stamford Bridge was a 7-0 victory over Walsall.

7 Manchester City - 2001/02

99pts (GD +56)

The third and final team to narrowly miss out on 100 points was Manchester City under Kevin Keegan. The Sky Blues lost just once at home and scored an incredible 108 goals throughout the campaign, with Shaun Goater and Darren Huckerby both scoring more than 20.

City would have had more points if it wasn’t for their inconsistent form on the road, with Keegan’s side failing to pick up maximum points in 11 of their 23 away fixtures.

6 Burnley - 2022/23

101pts (GD +52)

Still fresh in the mind, Vincent Kompany made an instant impact as a manager in England after taking over at Burnley following their relegation in 2022.

The former Manchester City defender, who joined from Anderlecht, transformed the squad with a number of new signings who helped take the Clarets to the title ahead of Sheffield United.

Burnley actually lost just three matches in 46 and sealed promotion with seven matches remaining which is a Championship record. They then secured the title with a 1-0 victory away to rivals Blackburn Rovers, with the likes of Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez all bagging 10 or more goals.

5 Fulham - 2000/01

101pts (GD +58)

Fulham also finished on 101 points at the beginning of the millennium under Jean Tigana. Things were looking promising in the summer after not conceding a goal in pre-season and the Cottagers started as they meant to go on, winning their first 11 league games.

Promotion was all but sealed by Christmas when they were 10 points clear at the top and despite more defeats in the second half of the campaign, ended up winning the title comfortably in a squad which included Steve Finnan, Chris Coleman and Louis Saha, who topped the scoring charts with 27 league goals.

4 Leicester City - 2013/14

102pts (GD +40)

Leicester City broke a number of club records under Nigel Pearson 10 years ago, with their points tally possibly under threat from Maresca’s side this time around.

The Foxes won 31 games to beat Burnley to the title, losing just one of their final 26 games. Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy all played their part in the second tier before going on to win the Premier League title two years later under Claudio Ranieri.

3 Newcastle United - 2009/10

102pts (GD +55)

Newcastle United also ended on 102 points and won the title four years prior under Chris Hughton, who was actually only named the permanent manager in October after a promising start as caretaker.

The Magpies would only lose once from the end of October until the end of the campaign, winning the title at Plymouth Argyle. Kevin Nolan and Andy Carroll both scored 17 Championship goals that year, with Peter Lovenkrands and Shola Ameobi also hitting double figures.

2 Sunderland - 1998/99

105pts (GD +63)

1998/99 was a season to remember for Sunderland, who actually managed to enjoy a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup alongside their dominant league campaign.

The Black Cats were managed by Peter Reid and could call upon star striker Kevin Phillips, who ended up scoring 23 league goals. Niall Quinn and Danny Dichio also found the back of the net on a regular basis but it was Sunderland’s defensive record that was arguably more impressive, conceding just 28 times in their 46 games.

1 Reading - 2005/06

106pts (GD +67)

Topping the charts after 18 years is Reading, who still tend to celebrate their achievement every year when they know their record is safe.

Steve Coppell was the man in charge of The Royals, who actually lost their first game of the season at home to Plymouth Argyle. However, Reading would then lose just once more in the next 45 league games, winning 31 to seal the title, securing the record on the final day with a late 2-1 win against Queens Park Rangers.

A settled side included goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann and defenders Nicky Shorey, Graeme Murty, Ibrahima Sonko and Ivar Ingimarsson. There were plenty of goals in the squad, with Steve Sidwell, Leroy Lita, Dave Kitson and Kevin Doyle all hitting double figures.