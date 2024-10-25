Real Madrid versus Barcelona, best known as El Clasico, is arguably the most famous derby in world football.

However, the tie is more than just a clash between Spanish football's two most successful teams. It's a clash of identities, both sporting and political.

Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, an autonomous community in the northeast of Spain that has been seeking independence from the mainland since as early as the mid-19th century. The football club has traditionally prided itself on bringing players through its famous La Masia academy.

Real, on the other hand, have ties to the Spanish royal family and Spanish nationalism, and have a reputation for splashing big money on world football's most talented stars instead of promoting players from within their own ranks.

Real Madrid and Barcelona next meet this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the two teams separated by just three points at the top of La Liga, there is all to play for.

Ahead of the match, we recall some of the best El Clasico matches, starting with a thriller in the Spanish capital.

1 Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (April 2017)

Iconic Messi grabs last-gasp winner at stunned Bernabeu

Lionel Messi made a habit of wreaking havoc at the Bernabeu during his Barcelona career, but his display in the Spanish capital in April 2017 was perhaps his finest hour.

Real had dominated the early stages of the game, having a penalty waved away for a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo before Casemiro gave them the lead in the 28th minute. From there, however, it was all about Messi.

The Argentine equalised in trademark fashion, dribbling through the middle of Madrid's defence and slotting home. Ivan Rakitic then gave Barca the lead before James Rodriguez tied things up with just five minutes to go.

However, with moments left on the clock in injury time, Messi drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to snatch the win. The goal was his 500th in Barca colours, and he celebrated by taking off his shirt and holding it up to the Madrid faithful, in turn creating one of the most iconic images in football history.

2 Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (May 2009)

Los Cules run riot en route to historic treble

Another classic at the Bernabeu, and again it was Barcelona who ran out as winners, and far more comprehensively this time around.

Gonzalo Higuain had given the hosts the lead early on, but three quickfire goals from Thierry Henry, Carles Puyol and Messi saw Barca take a 3-1 lead into the break. The second half followed the same narrative, with Madrid scoring through Sergio Ramos, only for Henry, Messi and Gerard Pique to score in reply, sealing a historic victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

The win, which virtually secured the La Liga title for Barca, moved them seven points clear of Madrid at the top of the table with just four games to play and was lauded by the Spanish press.

Mundo Deportivo called it the "best performance Barcelona had ever produced," while AS wrote: "Only in paradise can you see football like this."

3 Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (March 2007)

Messi seals late hat-trick in epic six-goal thriller

Barcelona and Real Madrid's 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou in March 2007 marked the arrival of Lionel Messi as a global superstar.

Heading into the game, the Argentine winger, 19 at the time, wasn't exactly unknown. He'd scored eight goals for Barca the previous year and had begun to establish himself as a first-team regular for the Catalan club.

However, he truly arrived against Madrid, forcing the world to sit up and take notice of his talents.

A chaotic first 30 minutes saw the scores level at 2-2, thanks in part to Messi, who scored twice: first curling in a neat finish into the bottom corner before smashing in from close range.

Sergio Ramos grabbed what looked to have been a winner, only for Messi to score a goal for the ages in the 91st minute. Collecting the ball just outside Real's box, he weaved his way past two defenders before beating Ramos with a surge of pace and slamming home the ball, completing his hat-trick and rescuing a well-deserved point for Frank Rijkaard's side.

4 Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (November 2005)

Dazzling Ronaldinho double earns respect of Bernabeu faithful

You have to be a special player to get a standing ovation at the Bernabeu, especially if you aren't a Madrid player - and even more so if you play for Barcelona. That's exactly what happened to Ronaldinho in November 2005 after he produced a masterclass display in a superb 3-0 win.

The Brazilian superstar ran rings around Madrid defender Sergio Ramos all night, showcasing stepovers, back heels, no-look passes, and trademark flip-flaps. Most memorably, he scored two brilliant goals, both times leaving Ramos for dead before slotting home.

After his second strike, home fans in the Bernabeu could be seen standing and applauding as Ronaldinho celebrated with his teammates.

"I will never forget this because it is very rare for any footballer to be applauded in this way by the opposition fans," Ronaldinho, who later that year won the Ballon d'Or, said after the game.

5 Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (April 2014)

Infamous Bale winner secures cup glory for Madrid

Real Madrid were without star man Cristiano Ronaldo heading into the 2014 Copa Del Rey final.

Fortunately for Real, it proved not to be a problem, as Gareth Bale stepped up to the plate to secure victory for Los Blancos with one of the competition's finest goals.

With the scores tied at 1-1 in the 85th minute, Bale picked the ball up in his own half before advancing into the space behind Barca defender Marc Bartra. Astonishingly, the Welshman then ran outside the pitch, past Bartra and collected the ball again before driving into the box and prodding the ball into the net through the legs of goalkeeper Jose Pinto.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti later described Bale's strike as "a fantastic goal from an extraordinary player".

"We're lucky he plays for Real Madrid," he said after the match.

6 Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona (April 2005)

Galacticos edge rivals in star-studded clash

In 2005, Real Madrid were at the height of their Galacticos era, with their squad full of world-renowned names like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Roberto Carlos and, of course, Jonathan Woodgate.

That cohort of expensive superstars proved too much for Barcelona to handle when they travelled to the Bernabeu in April 2005, with Zidane scoring the opener after just seven minutes before Ronaldo doubled Real's lead soon after.

A comeback looked on after Samuel Eto'o pulled one back for Barca, but goals from Raul and Owen sealed an emphatic win for the home side.

7 Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona (March 2014)

Topsy-turvy clash decided by late Messi penalty

A whirlwind of an affair, Barcelona had to come from behind twice to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in March 2014.

Barca had taken the lead after just seven minutes through Andres Iniesta, but two goals in four minutes from Karim Benzema turned the tie on his head.

Messi levelled just before the break, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to make it 3-2 from the penalty spot after the interval. As sure as water is wet, a Sergio Ramos red card proved to be the pivotal moment. After the Spaniard was sent for an early bath, Messi scored twice from the spot himself to seal a second Clasico hat-trick and complete a remarkable turnaround.