Every year, the release of the latest video game in the FIFA (now EA FC) series comes with up-to-date squads, new Ultimate Team challenges and a variety of gaming innovations.

But for all the groundbreaking features each edition brings, there is one thing away from the pitch that is bound to be excited about: the soundtrack.

Many songs have become synonymous with FIFA, so much so that pointing out a tune came from a specific game has been turned into something of an internet meme.

Since background music was introduced for FIFA 98, there have been hundreds of tracks used, with playlists growing all the time. In fact, EA's website now publishes the soundtrack, such is the cultural significance that has grown over the years.

But which songs have stood the test of time? Which ones are so quintessentially 'FIFA' that they deserve to be remembered as such?

We've listed 15 of the best songs to feature on the game, ranked by taking into consideration their association with the franchise and, well, how much of a banger the tune is. We've even added snaps from the cover stars at the time for that extra bump of nostalgia.

Admittedly, most of these come from the tracklist's apparent heyday, with its impact today arguably diminished compared to the last decade or so. However, that did not make this an easy task - there are simply too many great songs to choose from.

If you disagree, there's a playlist at the bottom of the page where you can choose a favourite of your own.

FFC's best FIFA songs of all time Rank Song title Artist Appeared on 1 Jerk It Out Caesars FIFA 2004 2 Song 2 Blur FIFA 98 3 Dreaming Smallpools FIFA 14 4 Love Me Again John Newman FIFA 14 5 Club Foot Kasabian FIFA 13 6 Cobrastyle Teddybears FIFA 06 7 Town Called Malice The Jam FIFA 2004 8 Machu Picchu The Strokes FIFA 12 9 Black & Gold Sam Sparro FIFA 09 10 Helicopter Bloc Party FIFA 06 11 She's Got Me Dancing Tommy Sparks FIFA 10 12 I Can Talk Two Door Cinema Club FIFA 11 13 High And Low Empire of the Sun FIFA 17 14 Kids MGMT FIFA 09 15 Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix) Avril Lavigne FIFA 2003

Related 15 fastest male players in EA FC 24 Which players should you be using on EA FC 24 if you want to glide past your opponents?

15 Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix) - Avril Lavigne

FIFA 2003

This countdown starts on a relatively mellow note, but even though 20 years have passed, we still see this tune as a FIFA song above anything else. Avril Lavigne's 'Complicated' features on FIFA 2003, which isn't a game overflowing with songs - there are just 13 in total.

Perhaps that's why it's remained in our collective consciousness for so long; imagine playing the same 13 songs on loop for a year!

But it is more than that, of course. Lavigne's vocal is infectious and you can't help belting it out yourself. Once you've become addicted to the game (which had an iconic cover including Edgar Davids and Manchester United's Ryan Giggs), you'll have memorised the whole thing in no time.

14 Kids - MGMT

FIFA 09

Perhaps featuring one of the best keyboard intros of its time, MGMT's 'Kids' is a rousing indie anthem in its own right.

It's one of those songs that is so good, it might be worth hanging around the menus a bit longer to let it finish. Appearing on FIFA 09 - the same year Ultimate Team made its debut - there was a lot to like about this particular edition.

13 High And Low - Empire of the Sun

FIFA 17

Released in 2016, Empire of the Sun's 'High And Low' is the newest song on this list. Like any good tune, it builds slowly before exploding into a ferocious pre-chorus and catchy refrain. It has all the ingredients of the ideal gaming tune.

And like many bands, Empire of the Sun have featured multiple times on the soundtrack - it seems some artists just have that 'FIFA' sound. 'Alive' was used on FIFA 14, and wouldn't look out of place on anyone else's lists.

12 I Can Talk - Two Door Cinema Club

FIFA 11

Northern Irish rockers Two Door Cinema Club are also serial FIFA playlisters. In truth, any of their three appearances in the franchise to date could have been chosen, but FIFA 11's 'I Can Talk' is arguably some of their best work.

Taken from their debut album, 'Tourist History', the tune involves the melodic blend of its pounding bassline, searing lead guitar and dance-worthy beat.

Not a bad tune to have in the background while signing a star striker on Career Mode.

11 She's Got Me Dancing - Tommy Sparks

FIFA 10

It's no wonder 'She's Got Me Dancing' has entered the mainstream. Not only did it make an appearance on FIFA 10, but it was also used on Just Dance 3, as well as an advert for the iPod Touch (remember those?).

Not to mention, it's also a pop sensation. It's super catchy, and the kind of thing you'd play on repeat or continue to sing after it's over. Given it is Tommy Sparks' standout tune, you have to commend the EA team for finding it (or Apple, we're not sure who got there first).

10 Helicopter - Bloc Party

FIFA 06

Some bands are FIFA bands. Some songs are FIFA songs. This is both.

'Helicopter' by Bloc Party - who have featured three times on the FIFA soundtrack - almost immediately evokes memories of playing the game. Its opening riff makes it instantly recognisable, and it is just the kind of upbeat rock anthem to get you in the mood for a gaming session.

This game was the first of several featuring Wayne Rooney and Barcelona's Ronaldinho on the cover - an added touch that made playing this feel special.

9 Black & Gold - Sam Sparro

FIFA 09

This isn’t FIFA 09's first mention in this list, and there are more hits on that game we simply don't have space for. Duffy, Foals, The Kooks and, er, Tom Jones are all on the setlist.

However, Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold' is a melodic delight that could not be ignored. It has such an addictive sound to it that you want the verses to go on and on. When they eventually end, we're treated to a solid beat that builds into the crescendo of the chorus. Magnifique.

8 Machu Picchu - The Strokes

FIFA 12

Now we're talking. The early 2010s boasts arguably the strongest run of EA soundtracks, and The Strokes' 'Machu Picchu' brought their New York sound to the world of FIFA.

This song is all about the contagious post-chorus riff. If the song wasn't already catchy enough, the riff's melody would be enough for you to put the controller down and start air-guitaring.

7 Town Called Malice - The Jam

FIFA 2004

Nowadays, songs selected for the game's soundtrack are typically released in the 12 months preceding the current edition. For FIFA 2004, EA began to push the boat out for their tracklists, with more than double the number of songs compared to FIFA 2003.

And in the pre-YouTube age, you can forgive EA for not being able to locate the best sounds of 2003 to accompany their new game. Indeed, the likes of The Stone Roses and The Jam were on the bill.

And with what may have been youngsters' first introduction to early-80s rock and roll, The Jam's 'Town Called Malice', sung by Paul Weller, quickly became an earworm for players of the game.

You're playing the bassline in your head right now, aren't you?

6 Cobrastyle - Teddybears

FIFA 06

We're not sure quite what 'di bom di deng di deng digi digi' means, but it sounds awesome. In truth, there's a lot to like about Teddybears' 'Cobrastyle', whether it's the addictive rhythm, catchy lyrics or THAT chorus.

Most of the lyrics come from a track by Jamaican singer Mad Cobra, who features on the track himself, hence the title of the song.

The iconic chorus is unique to the Teddybears' version, and is a superb addition to the original, as well as to the array of FIFA bangers from over the years. This is definitely one we'd have on repeat.

FIFA 13

A lot has been said already about 'FIFA bands', but if you were to pick just one, you'd probably have to give that label to Leicester's very own Kasabian.

Since their first appearance in FIFA 2004 with L.S.F., the band have featured six times in total, most recently in FIFA 17 with 'Comeback Kid'.

But we've gone with 'Club Foot', which was more or less front and centre of FIFA 13, which was not only the immediate standout tune of that year (it was ten years old at the time), but it was also used as pre-match music for the biggest games. With Lionel Messi on the cover to boot, there was so much to like about this one.

We'd argue there's no band more quintessential to the FIFA brand than Kasabian, they simply had to appear here at some point.

4 Love Me Again - John Newman

FIFA 14

If Kasabian are known for their extensive back catalogue of FIFA songs, John Newman's 'Love Me Again' is more of a classic one-hit wonder - and with good reason.

His vocal is so recognisable, not to mention the build-up of strings and electric guitar that lead into his upbeat chorus which made it one of the best sounds of FIFA 14.

Indeed, it was such a hit, that EA revived it by including a remix in the VOLTA soundtrack for FIFA 22, while this was among many classic FIFA songs to make it onto a playlist ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

If that wasn't enough, it was also used to promote the first EA FC game last year, with the trailer starring Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

3 Dreaming - Smallpools

FIFA 14

Almost as soon as the synths hit you, you're hooked. When the keyboard comes in, you're nodding along. When the chorus drops, you know it's a banger.

We're unsure how popular a call placing this so highly will be, but you can't deny the catchiness of 'Dreaming' by LA indie band Smallpools.

It's a joy from start to finish, and the perfect up-tempo gaming accompaniment as we got used to the new game engine, which slowed the gameplay right down from the previous versions.

2 Song 2 - Blur

FIFA 98

We're not sure why EA chose Blur's 'Song 2' to promote their FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 game, but it just fits. Just take a look at the opening credits if you don't believe us.

For what it lacked in realistic graphics (although perhaps not at the time), it sent a message that this game meant business.

And when you’ve got the likes of John Motson on commentary, a revamped international mode and the ability to play indoor 5-a-side, it has all the makings of a great game - but it's Blur's headbanger that sets the tone.

1 Jerk It Out - Caesars

FIFA 2004

In many ways, there was only ever going to be one winner. If there was just one song that encapsulates the FIFA franchise, the one that most strongly evokes memories of playing the game back in the day, all whilst being a pretty good tune in the first place, it's this.

Ok, so the lyrics are slightly cheesy, some may say crude, but the sound has seen it become a staple for FIFA soundtrack fanatics. It is THE definitive FIFA track, no question.

It's got the rhythm, the beat, the hook, the memorable chorus - everything you want in a good song, full stop. Has any track topped 'Jerk It Out' since its release? We don't think so.