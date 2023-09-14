Everton are one of England's oldest and most storied football clubs, and that fame has meant that over the years, their royal blue shirts have become synonymous with the side.

There have been some genuinely great kits worn by their players in seasons gone by, and some kits made genuinely great by what was achieved in them.

So, with that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have decided to rank the top 10 best Everton kits of all time.

10 Home 2018/19

Kicking things off, we have the Umbro-designed home kit from the 2018/19 season, which we happen to think was their best home offering during their third stint as the club's shirt suppliers.

The thing that makes this shirt stand out to us is that Umbro actually spent time discussing the design with fans as part of the 'Go On' campaign and eventually implemented those opinions into the final product.

Outside of that, it's also just a rather lovely top to look at. The marled effect on the royal blue front is a nice touch, as are the white Umbro emblems on the sleeves.

Granted, the Angry Birds sponsorship on the left arm is a bit of an eyesore, but for our money, it's more funny than outright rubbish.

In terms of on-the-pitch performances, it was a reasonably forgetful season for the club, with an eight-placed finish in the league and early cup exits.

9 Away 2021/22

The first away kit on the list, and, in our opinion, it's an absolute banger.

It's fair to say that Hummel didn't exactly hit the ground running with designs for the Toffees when they assumed the role of shirt suppliers in 2020 - in fact, this is their only entry on the list - but their second attempt at a second strip was a runaway success.

The black base and bright orange sash made for an incredibly distinctive look in the league that year and harkened back to the club's shirt from the 1881/82 season. Pair that with a collar, and we're sold.

Plus, they even managed to make the Cazoo sponsor look good, which on its own should be enough to get this shirt on the list.

While their kit was nice to look at, their football wasn't, and the club went through three managers - Rafael Benitez, Duncan Ferguson, Frank Lampard - before just managing to stay up, finishing in a lowly 16th place.

8 Away 2012/13

We're sticking with away kits for a moment, and the next one to make it onto the list was Nike's first away offering as Everton's supplier in the 2012/13 season.

It can be hard to design a good football shirt sometimes, but one way that almost always garners positive results is keeping things simple and using the colour black, which is precisely what Nike did for this shirt, well, almost.

While it is predominantly black, the splashes of gold stand out and make what could've been a dull and safe shirt into something rather cool.

The team had a pretty good year on the pitch as well this season, with 11 goals from Marouane Fellaini helping the side to finish in sixth place. It also proved to be David Moyes' final year at the club.

7 Home 1978/79

We are winding the clocks all the way back to the 1978/79 season for this home offering from Umbro.

This one has made the list as it was the final year that Everton had no front-of-shirt sponsor, which seems almost unheard of nowadays - well, bar Chelsea, anyway.

That said, it also deserves its place here for its looks, as you just can't go wrong with a classic royal blue base with white collars and accents. We also like the splash of green on the badge, something we haven't seen on a modern shirt for a while.

The club also enjoyed a reasonable enough season this year, with a fourth-placed finish enough to qualify for the UEFA Cup first round the following year.

6 Home 2002/03

Sometimes, a kit is more famous due to the players wearing it than what was achieved in it, and that's certainly the case for Everton's 2002/03 home kit.

Puma produced just three home shirts for the Toffees during their stint as kit supplier, and while the 2003/04 shirt was nice enough, it's this one that takes the cake, in no small part thanks to a young Wayne Rooney.

It was in this kit, in one of his early performances for the club, that he scored that curling effort against Arsenal in the last minute to hand Everton a 2-1 win in October 2002. Recognising the talent he saw before him, Arsene Wenger told the press after the game:

"Rooney is the biggest England talent I've seen since I arrived in England. There has certainly not been a player under 20 as good as him since I became a manager here."

The top itself is relatively simple, the classic royal blue with some lovely white detailing around the torso and on the sleeves, but it'll always be remembered for Rooney and his unbelievable winner against the Gunners.

5 Home 2008/09

Now, this is a kit that's certainly nice enough, but it truly earns its place on this list thanks to the performances put in with it on.

In the league, Moyes' men qualified for the Europa League play-offs thanks to their fifth-placed finish, but their run to the FA Cup final really grabbed the attention of football fans.

Unfortunately, for as good as they were on the way to the final, they eventually succumbed to Chelsea when it really mattered, despite going 1-0 up in the first minute thanks to a goal from Louis Saha.

This was also Fellaini's first season at Everton after his club record £15m transfer from Standard Liege was completed on August 31st.

4 Home 2011/12

Le Coq Sportif was only Everton's kit supplier for three seasons, and while their first two home shirts left a lot to be desired - to be diplomatic - they knocked it out of the park with their third and final effort.

While the shirt was almost entirely a dark royal blue - we know what a shock - the use of a dark yellow that looked almost gold on the inside of the collar and to highlight the sleeves gave the shirt an incredibly classy look.

On the pitch, it was a reasonably good year for the club, with a seventh-placed finish and a run to the FA Cup semifinals, where they were beaten by city rivals Liverpool.

The shirt is probably most synonymous with Leighton Baines, but it was also the last Everton home kit worn by Mikel Arteta before he signed for Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

3 Away 2013/14

The third away kit on the list, and it's both a kit that looks stunning, as well as one that was worn through one of the club's most important seasons in recent memory.

The 2013/14 season was the first without David Moyes as manager since his appointment in 2002. In his place came the former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez, who guided the club to a fifth-placed finish - their best result since the 2008/09 season when they also finished in fifth.

One of the biggest reasons for the club's success that year was new loan signing Romelu Lukaku, who joined on deadline day from Chelsea.

To call his first season on Merseyside a success would be an understatement, as the Belgian would score 15 league goals and end the year as the club's leading goalscorer with 16 in all competitions.

The shirt was also rather bold, with a rich yellow base and royal blue stripe across the top. Some might argue that the home shirt from this season was more iconic, but we can't help but love how the Chang logo looks against the yellow on this one, giving it a slight edge.

2 Away 2004/05

After four years away from the team, Umbro made their return as the club's kit supplier, and what a return it was. While their home offering was great this year, it's the away strip that makes it onto our list.

The all-white base, blue shorts and blue detailing work incredibly well together, and while the club have had white away kits before this and since, none have been able to pull it off so well. Plus, the Chang logo looks excellent in this design, as it so often did.

It was also a good year for the club on the pitch, with Moyes guiding them to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League football the following season.

1 Home 1986/89

Finally, coming in at number one is, of course, the Umbro home shirt from 1986 to 1989. This shirt was worn as the club lifted their seventh - and most recent - first-division title in 1987, just two years after their sixth.

It was a brilliant campaign from the Toffees as they finished a comfortable nine points ahead of local rivals Liverpool in second place and, unsurprisingly, scored the most goals in the division.

Some players who wore this shirt include Trevor Steven, Adrian Heath and England legend Gary Lineker. However, the former Leicester City man only played for the team in the 1985/86 season and missed out on lifting the league title the following year.

It was also the shirt worn when the club finished as runners-up in the FA Cup in 1989, narrowly losing out to Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool.

Some might opt for the 1984/85 home shirt for the number one spot given what was achieved in it, but for our money, the blue diamonds and chunky collar on this shirt made it much more visually appealing, and so, it gets our vote for the club's greatest home shirt ever.