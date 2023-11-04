Halfway-line goals are a rarity in football. Not many players possess the vision, technique and execution to pull off such an audacious strike.

But we recently saw former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane net a sublime goal from inside his own half as Bayern Munich put eight past Darmstadt.

That has led Football FanCast to take a trip down memory lane and revisit what we consider to be the top 10 best goals scored from inside the opposite half. We'll be ranking the strikes on the difficulty of execution, from 'easiest' to hardest.

Without further ado, here's our selections:

11 Xabi Alonso v Newcastle

21st September 2006: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

Xabi Alonso netted a wondergoal from inside his own half as the Reds eased past Glenn Roeder's Newcastle United side in the 2006/07 campaign.

Alonso's effort was struck from a colossal 70 yards out, and it's not the only time the Spaniard has scored from his own half, having netted a similar strike a season earlier against Luton Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

Though, we've been harsh adjudicators and left that goal out of our list.

Xabi Alonso's major honours Year(s) Champions League 2005, 2014 UEFA Super Cup 2006, 2014 FA Cup 2006 Community Shield 2006, 2007 European Championship 2008, 2012 World Cup 2010 Copa del Rey 2011, 2014 LaLiga 2012 Supercopa de España 2013 Bundesliga 2015, 2016, 2017 DFB-Pokal 2016 DFL-Supercup 2017

10 Maynor Figueroa v Stoke City

12th December 2009: Stoke City 2-2 Wigan Athletic

Wigan defender Maynor Figueroa put the visiting Latics back in front after striking a quickly taken free kick from inside his own half, catching out Stoke City goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen.

The effort wasn't hit with much height, but rather a driven effort, leaving Sorensen with little chance to get back in time to make a stop.

Even more spectacularly, the long-distance strike found the top corner, making it that bit more pleasing to the eyes of football purists.

The goal came ahead of the January transfer window, with Manchester United and Sunderland both said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Though, the Honduras international remained at the Lactics and was later awarded Goal of the Season by the BBC's Match of the Day programme.

Figueroa's career Appearances Goals Assists Trophies Honduras 181 5 3 0 Wigan Athletic 87 5 2 1 Houston Dynamo 63 2 3 0 Hull City 43 0 1 0 Colorado Rapids 10 1 0 0

9 Wayne Rooney v West Ham United

22nd March 2014: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United

Spoiler alert, Wayne Rooney features twice on our list, which is quite incredible. The Manchester United forward was at the double against West Ham back in 2014, with his first strike, although from slightly inside the opponents' half, particularly memorable.

Rooney used his physicality to roll Hammers defender James Tomkins before unleashing a sensational half-volley which looped over Adrián and bounced in.

David Beckham was in attendance at the ground and was seen applauding Rooney's astounding strike, which was similar to his own marvellous effort against Wimbledon in 1996.

"Everybody probably flashbacked to Beckham's goal and there was a bit of similarity in it tonight. I was saying to Wayne, 'it bounced before it went in and we were worried the bounce was going to go over the bar'. He's a top player and he's scored a great goal," David Moyes said post-match.

Rooney's 2013/14 season, in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 29 17 12 Champions League 9 2 8 EFL Cup 2 0 2

8 Charlie Adam v Chelsea

4th April 2015: Chelsea 2-1 Stoke City.

Stoke City's Charlie Adam levelled against the soon-to-be Premier League champions Chelsea just before the break with a 65-yarder, lobbing a true world-class goalkeeper in Thibaut Courtois.

"I never knew I had that much power, to beat a quality goalkeeper like that is something special. One that I will always remember. It was one of them that sat up nicely and I saw the goalie off his line. I was lucky enough that it went in.

"Once in a lifetime this can happen to you, it's great on an individual level - a great way to get my 50th goal in English football - but the team lost and that is the disappointing thing," Adam said.

Chelsea boss José Mourinho was full of praise for the strike, despite being on the receiving end of it: "It was a fantastic goal, every player in the world would like to score a goal like that. Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi to all these brilliant players. Not all of them did score that goal in their careers.

"Charlie Adam has condition for a 50-metre shot, so normally he would anticipate the moment we lost the ball, but it's a great goal."

Adam's technique should be marvelled at for years to come, as the former Liverpool midfielder demonstrated a masterclass in long-distance shooting. He even managed to swerve the ball, making matters more complicated for Courtois. Simply brilliant.

Charlie Adam's career in numbers Team Appearances Goals Assists Trophies Scotland 26 0 7 0 Stoke City 179 22 17 0 Blackpool 98 35 22 0 Rangers 81 15 11 1 Dundee FC 65 12 19 0 Liverpool 37 2 9 1 Reading 27 2 4 0 St Mirren 2 0 0 0

7 Harry Kane v Darmstadt 98

28th October 2023: Bayern Munich 8-0 Darmstadt 98

Harry Kane appears to have settled in quickly to his new Bayern Munich surroundings, having completed a £100m move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The England skipper has netted 17 times in 14 outings whilst laying on seven assists, though, one goal has stood out more than any other.

Bayern recently secured a thumping 8-0 victory against Darmstadt 98, and Kane continued his prolific goalscoring fortunes - netting a hat-trick.

The 30-year-old's second goal saw him lob the backtracking Marcel Schuhen from inside his own half, Beckham-style. The superbly executed strike didn't even bounce, as it soared straight into the centre of the goal.

Kane stats 2023/24 Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 10 15 5 Champions League 3 2 2 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

6 David Beckham v Wimbledon

17th August 1996: Wimbledon 0-3 Manchester United

Perhaps the most iconic halfway-line goal, certainly in Premier League history...

David Beckham's spectacular effort against Wimbledon catapulted his profile to superstardom. It had fans in complete amazement and Becks recalled Sir Alex Ferguson shielding him from the public spotlight following the game - aware that the flock of media attention could affect him.

“I went up to the boss. I thought he was going to say, ‘Great goal’ and put his arms around me. He said, ‘Straight on the bus — and don’t talk to anyone.’ But that was his way of protecting me. He didn’t want me speaking to any media because he knew what that goal was going to do.”

Beckham's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Trophies England 115 17 42 0 Manchester United 394 85 120 14 Real Madrid 159 20 52 2 Los Angeles Galaxy 124 20 42 2 AC Milan 33 2 9 0 Paris Saint-Germain 14 0 2 1

5 Ismaïla Sarr v West Bromwich Albion

8th August 2022: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Watford

Ismaïla Sarr broke the deadlock in quite brilliant fashion, executing a beautifully struck chip from inside his own half to put the visitors ahead at The Hawthorns.

His initial touch is worth noting, too, as he brought down a looping ball elegantly before pivoting and pulling off the extraordinary - a strike that was later crowned EFL Goal of the Season.

Though, the Senegal international would've left the field disappointed by his performance, despite scoring perhaps the best goal of his career.

With the score one apiece, Sarr stepped up to take a penalty in the 73rd minute but saw his effort saved by David Button. A contrasting day of emotions for the former Stade Rennais winger.

4 Nayim v Arsenal

10th May 1995: Real Zaragoza 2-1 Arsenal

The Parc des Princes staged the 1995 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final, as Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza met reigning champions Arsenal.

The cagey affair burst into life when Juan Esnáider's volley beat David Seaman in the 67th minute before John Hartson found the leveller just eight minutes later.

As the encounter ticked into the final minute of extra-time and with penalties looming, Nayim produced a moment of genius, looping a 45-yard volley over Seaman's head to win the cup in quite extraordinary fashion.

“I had played against Arsenal for five years with Tottenham and remembered they always played with a high defensive line, with the goalkeeper acting like a sweeper, so before the game, I told my team-mates and our coach that we should try and shoot from the halfway line,” Nayim said.

"I was going to pass to a team-mate but I looked up and I saw Seaman coming out so I just kicked it. I was very lucky. It’s my first goal against Arsenal after playing against them half a dozen times. For me, it’s something special as a former Tottenham player."

Nayim's major honours Year Supercopa de España 1986 Copa del Rey 1988, 1994 FA Cup 1991 Community Shield 1991 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup 1995

3 Wayne Rooney v West Ham United

29th November 2017: Everton 4-1 West Ham United

Wayne Rooney completed a hat-trick with a remarkable first-time effort from 59 yards out, as Everton cruised past the visiting Hammers back in 2017.

The strike perfectly soared over two leaping West Ham defenders and shot-stopper Joe Hart - who could only watch on helplessly.

It just edged his previous goal in our rankings due to the distance from where it was hit and the difficulty of taking it on first-time. Most players would've either hesitated and taken a touch or shanked it - which is completely understandable, by the way.

The difficulty rating is off the charts...

2 Kemar Roofe v Standard Liège

22nd October 2020: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers

Not only did Kemar Roofe find the net from inside his own half, which is remarkable in itself, but he also used nimble footwork to skip past two players to make room for the shot which sealed a Europa League victory for Rangers in 2020.

The Gers forward struck from 54.6 yards out, lobbing it over backtracking 'keeper Arnaud Bodart, who ended up being nowhere near it, in all honesty.

Roofe's marvellous effort broke the record for the longest-distance goal ever scored in the UEFA Europa League.

Genius innovation from the former Leeds United forward.

Kemar Roofe in 2020/21 Appearances Goals Assists Premiership 24 14 4 Europa League 7 2 0 SFA Cup 3 2 0 Europa League Qualifying 1 0 0 League Cup 1 0 0

1 Dejan Stanković v FC Schalke 04

5th April 2011: Inter 2-5 FC Schalke 04

Despite being on the end of a bruising home defeat, Inter's Dejan Stanković will always reflect fondly on the mesmeric goal he produced in this Champions League tie.

The 42-cap Serbia international gave the hosts an early lead against Schalke when he met Manuel Neuer's headed clearance with an oustanding volley - which left the 'keeper and defenders helpless, as it soared straight in without bouncing.

Surely one of, if not the, best Champions League goal of all time...

A ridiculous strike that perhaps was the most difficult to score of the lot.