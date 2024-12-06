Everton and Liverpool meet in the final Premier League Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this weekend, but what are the best goals in the history of the fixture?

On Saturday lunchtime, the Blues host the Reds, in what has the potential to be a memorable and emotional occasion on Merseyside.

Assuming the two rivals aren't drawn against each other in the FA Cup later this season, this will be the last time that they meet at Goodison, prior to Everton's move to Bramley-Moore Dock at the end of the campaign.

Ahead of the game, we've picked our 10 greatest Merseyside derby goals throughout history.

10 Virgil van Dijk v Everton (2018)

New arrival bags late winner to send Toffees out

This may have been far from the greatest goal imaginable, but in terms of announcing yourself as a Liverpool player, it was pretty significant for Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool in a huge £75m deal in January 2018, and in no time at all, he made himself an instant hero, heading home a late FA Cup winner in front of the Kop against Everton.

A new Reds icon was born at that moment and Van Dijk has never looked back, cementing his reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League ever since.

9 Harry Kewell v Everton (2006)

Aussie secures victory with superb strike

Harry Kewell arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations on his shoulders back in 2003, but it's fair to say that he never came close to reaching the heights many thought he would, having excelled so much in a Leeds United shirt.

That's not to say that there weren't moments to treasure along the way, including his great Kop end strike at home to Everton back in 2006.

With the Reds 2-1 up but toiling with 10 men for a chunk of the game after Steven Gerrard's red card, Kewell let fly from distance, connecting perfectly with his left foot and sealing yet another Premier League win for Liverpool against their rivals.

8 Mikel Arteta v Liverpool (2010)

Spaniard smashes home clincher against beleaguered Reds

Now Arsenal's influential manager, Mikel Arteta was an excellent Everton player for over six years and enjoyed a fantastic Merseyside derby moment in 2010.

The Spaniard lashed a ruthless finish into the net at Goodison to help the Toffees seal a 2-0 victory at home to a Liverpool side in disarray under Roy Hodgson.

Wins against the Reds have been sparse for the Blues during the Premier League era, but they comprehensively deserved their three points here, thanks in part to Arteta.

7 Divock Origi v Everton (2018)

Late Anfield winner sparks wild celebrations

For many Liverpool supporters of a certain age, Divock Origi's stoppage-time winner against Everton in 2018 is their favourite Merseyside derby moment of all time.

For so long on that day at Anfield six years ago, it looked as though the visitors would frustrate their local adversaries, seeing them drop two vital points in the Premier League title race in the process.

Instead, Origi headed home in the dying seconds after Jordan Pickford spilled Van Dijk's skied effort onto the crossbar, leading to scenes of incredible joy at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp even sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with Alisson.

6 Curtis Jones v Everton (2020)

Youngster produces insane match-winning curler

Curtis Jones has matured into a brilliant player for Liverpool, and someone who Arne Slot now considers a vital and experienced part of his plans.

Back in January 2020, the Scouser was an 18-year-old with bundles of talent who announced himself with an unforgettable winning goal against Everton in the FA Cup.

A much-changed Liverpool side still got the better of the Blues that evening thanks to Jones' solitary strike, as he bent a stunning effort into the top corner of the Anfield Road net. It remains one of his career highlights to date.

5 Mohamed Salah v Everton (2017)

Winger produces Puskas winner in the snow

Now in his eighth season in a Liverpool shirt, Mohamed Salah remains as good as ever, and he has given Everton plenty of nightmares during his iconic Reds career.

In his first year as a Reds player, the Egyptian superstar scored a wonderful goal at Anfield, jinking inside before curling into the top corner. It may not have won the game, but it did win the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

4 Graeme Sharp v Liverpool (1984)

Toffees star hits worldie for would-be champions

It can be easy to lazily think that football only started in 1992, but Liverpool and Everton were the two best teams in England during the 1980s, winning seven First Division titles between them and meeting in two FA Cup finals.

Graeme Sharp's incredible strike at Anfield early in the 1984/85 season earned the Blues a priceless 1-0 win en route to them winning the league crown.

3 Steven Gerrard v Everton (2001)

Stevie G's first Merseyside derby screamer

It feels like a long time ago now that a young, shaven-headed Steven Gerrard burst onto the scene as a prodigiously gifted footballer.

His goal at Goodison in 2001/02 was not only memorable for the brilliance of the strike, which arrowed into the top corner, but also because of the celebration that followed. Gerrard ran down the touchline cupping his ears and stinging his tongue out at the home supporters, in what was his first of 10 goals against Everton in his career.

2 Phil Jagielka v Liverpool (2014)

Defender steals late point at stunned Anfield

Everton have experienced plenty of misery at Anfield down the years, but Phil Jagielka provided a moment to treasure in 2014/15, silencing the Kop in the process.

It appeared as though the Blues were about to suffer another defeat away to their rivals, only for Jagielka to fire home an outrageous half-volley from all of 30 yards in the dying moments. The goal came from an unlikely source, but the travelling supporters weren't complaining.

1 Gary McAllister v Everton (2001)

Last-gasp free-kick genius wins the derby

In terms of drama and quality at the same moment, nothing in a Merseyside derby matches Gary McAllister's last-gasp winner at Goodison back in 2000/01.

Liverpool knew the importance of victory as they looked to qualify for the Champions League for the first time, and just as it looked like vital points were being dropped, McAllister curled home an audacious free-kick from miles out, when most inside the ground thought he would send a hopeful ball into the box.

He will forever be remembered for that goal by Reds supporters.