The FIFA World Cup final is the pinnacle of sporting entertainment. Over the decades, billions have tuned in to watch the event, which has delivered drama, brilliance and heartbreak in equal measure.

Featuring Pele’s redemption in 1970 and Lionel Messi’s crowning moment in 2022, these are the 12 best World Cup finals in history, according to FootballFanCast.

12 West Germany 1-0 Argentina (1990)

Fierce match settled by controversial penalty

West Germany avenged their 1986 defeat to Argentina with a narrow 1-0 win in Rome following an ugly, yet controversial World Cup final.

The fiercely contested match, which saw Argentina reduced to nine men, was decided by Andreas Brehme’s coolly converted (and contentious) penalty in the 85th minute.

At the final whistle, Diego Maradona, who had berated referee Edgardo Codesal all game, burst into tears and once again launched a scathing attack on the Uruguay-born official.

Codesal later described Maradona as "one of the worst people I have known in my life", while Los Angeles Times reporter Ian Morrison described Germany's win as good for the game.

"Had the Argentines lifted the World Cup - with two wins and five goals in their seven matches - it would have been a catastrophe," he wrote.

11 Netherlands 0-1 Spain (2010)

Cards galore as La Roja triumph in South Africa

While not a classic in terms of the quality of football on display, Spain's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in 2010 is without doubt the most fiery World Cup final of all time.

There were 14 bookings on the day from English referee Howard Webb - nine for the Netherlands and four for Spain, as well as one red card, which was awarded to Dutch defender Johnny Heitinga in extra-time - though how Nigel de Jong didn't see red for kicking Xabi Alonso in the chest, we'll never know.

The game was won by a solitary goal from Andres Iniesta in the 116th minute, with victory for Spain securing their second major trophy in a row, having also won the European Championship in 2008.

10 Argentina 3-2 West Germany (1986)

German comeback not enough in topsy-turvy finale

The 1986 World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany was a true rollercoaster affair.

Goals from Jose Luis Brown and Jorge Valdano had given Argentina a 2-0 lead, but West Germany mounted a comeback to level through Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Voller as the game entered its final stages.

But with just six minutes to play, Jorge Burruchaga, teed up by the tournament's star man Diego Maradona, notched the winner to secure Argentina the trophy.

9 Argentina 3-1 Netherlands (1978)

Dutch threaten final protest as Argentina win tetchy clash

Argentina won their first World Cup eight years earlier by defeating the Netherlands 3-1 in a dramatic final in Buenos Aires.

The build-up to the match was mired in controversy as Rene van de Kerkhof was forced to reapply the bandage of his injured arm, which despite having been previously deemed OK by FIFA, forced the referee to delay proceedings as the Dutch threatened to walk off in protest.

The game itself saw Mario Kempes give Argentina the lead after 38 minutes, before Netherlands substitute Dick Nanninga levelled late on. The Dutch could have won the game in the final moments but for Rob Rensenbrink hitting the woodwork, taking the match into extra-time.

Kempes scored again at the end of the first half of extra-time, before Daniel Bertoni tapped in to seal a historic victory for the Albiceleste.

8 Italy 3-1 West Germany (1982)

Tardelli goes wild as Italy end 44-year wait for World Cup

Italy triumphed over West Germany in the 1982 final with a clinical display of counter-attacking football.

After a goalless first half, Paolo Rossi scored his sixth of the tournament to open the scoring, before Marco Tardelli and Alessandro Altobelli sealed victory for the Azzurri. Germany's late consolation goal couldn’t dampen Italy's celebrations as they lifted their third World Cup after a 44-year wait.

For Tardelli's celebration alone, this match has got to be up there.

7 Italy 1-1 France (2006)

Zidane scores Panenka and sees red in Berlin

Italy won their fourth World Cup with a penalty-shootout victory over France in 2006, but the match is more remembered for a moment of madness from Zinedine Zidane in his final match as a professional footballer.

Zidane had dazzled during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, particularly in Les Bleus' quarter-final win over Brazil where he often belied his ageing years. The 34-year-old dazzled early in the Berlin final too, dinking a penalty just over Gianluigi Buffon's goalline to give France the lead.

While Italy equalised through Marco Materazzi soon after, the confrontation between the two goalscorers has since gone down in football folklore. Zidane reacted badly to an apparent sent his way by the Inter defender by charging his head into the Italian's chest.

Zidane was given his marching orders, walking past the World Cup trophy that he almost won for a second time, but for David Trezeguet's missed penalty and Fabio Grosso's eventual winner.

6 Brazil 0-3 France (1998)

Ronaldo concerns mar Les Bleus' crowning moment in Saint-Denis

Sadly for France, the 1998 World Cup is best remembered for the wayward performance of Ronaldo rather than Les Bleus' terrific display.

Just hours before kick-off, the Brazil striker, who was the tournament's star player and top scorer is thought to have suffered a convulsive fit. It was initially announced that he was not going to play, but against medical advice, he did, with Brazil reinstating him on their teamsheet 42 minutes before the game started.

Ronaldo, clearly still struggling, had just 20 touches throughout the entire match as France ran out as comprehensive winners thanks to a brace from Zinedine Zidane and a goal from Emmanuel Petit.

Manager Mario Zagallo later said that while Ronaldo playing wasn't the reason his side lost, the "collective trauma, created by the atmosphere of what had happened" was.

5 Brazil 5-2 Sweden (1958)

Teenage Pele makes World Cup history

Brazil changed football forever by winning the 1958 World Cup. Spearheaded by a 17-year-old Pele, the Selecao were simply unstoppable thanks to their flamboyant style of play - the sort the world had never seen before.

Pele finished the tournament as top scorer with five goals, two of which came in the final as Brazil thumped Sweden to lift the trophy for the first time.

Not only had a legend been born, but a new dawn had begun for the sport.