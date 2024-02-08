Later this month sees Liverpool and Chelsea do battle in the EFL Cup final as they seek the first major piece of silverware this season.

This is not the first time the Reds have met the Blues in the competition's finale, with February's clash the third such occasion, and the second in the space of three years.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to go out with a bang at Liverpool, and a second League Cup success for the German would go some way to doing that. Mauricio Pochettino's men will be doing all they can to stop them, with the ex-Spurs manager looking for his first trophy in English football.

Ahead of this year's Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, Football FanCast has taken a look back at some of the most memorable showpieces the tournament has thrown up since its inception in the 1960s.

Related Carabao Cup final 2024: Dates, tickets, where to watch & prize money FFC has all the information on dates, tickets, where to watch and prize money for the 2024 Carabao Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

8 2019 - Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea (4-3 on penalties)

Farcical scenes as Chelsea's Kepa refuses to be substituted

Kicking things off with a goalless draw, the 2019 final between Manchester City and Chelsea is perhaps best well-known for the altercation between Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both clubs came into the game in different circumstances. Pep Guardiola's City were at their juggernaut best as they went toe to toe with Liverpool for the Premier League title while at the time, still seeking a historic quadruple.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were in their first season under Sarri following the departure of Antonio Conte in the previous summer, with the Blues playing Europa League football for the first time since winning the competition in 2013.

The heated moment came when Sarri attempted to substitute Kepa ahead of the impending penalty shootout. Willy Caballero was poised to enter the fray, yet the Spaniard refused to leave the field.

With his authority challenged, Sarri appeared to leave the dugout altogether as Kepa somehow remained on the pitch. Unfortunately, he was unable to fully vindicate himself despite saving from Leroy Sane as City prevailed in the shootout, with Raheem Sterling scoring the winner after Jorginho and David Luiz were unsuccessful from the spot.

7 2011 - Arsenal 1-2 Birmingham City

Defensive cock-up hands Blues unlikely Wembley victory

In one of the competition's most recent cup final shocks, Birmingham City produced one of the great League Cup moments with a last-gasp win over strong favourites Arsenal.

The Gunners were battling on four fronts heading into the contest, and had responded to Nikola Zigic's opener as Robin van Persie equalised before half-time.

Blues goalkeeper Ben Foster then pulled off a string of saves to deny Arsenal the winner they craved, before the mother of all mix-ups at the back allowed Obafemi Martins to stroke home into an unguarded net.

Both sides' seasons unravelled after that, with Arsenal dropping out of Europe, FA Cup and title contention, while Alex McLeish's team were relegated on the final day, with a place in the Europa League mere consolation.

6 1969 - Swindon Town 3-1 Arsenal

Third Division Robins stun off-colour Gunners

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they had made something of a habit of falling at the final hurdle in the League Cup - and often in exceptional circumstances.

That was certainly true when they took on third-tier Swindon Town in the 1969 final at Wembley. While the build-up to the game was dominated by the Gunners being taken down by flu, they were nevertheless favourites to overcome their opponents.

As it happened, the Robins were unlucky not to have won the match in normal time, with Bobby Gould netting an equaliser four minutes from the end to force an extra period.

That was when the beleaguered Gunners' race had been run, with Swindon grabbing two extra-time goals to secure a superb result and their first major domestic trophy.

5 1993 - Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Calamitous celebrations overshadow Gunners victory

While there was nothing overly remarkable about the 1993 final itself, the events that followed the final whistle are worthy of entering football folklore - for all the wrong reasons.

Arsenal had come from behind to win just their second League Cup title, with midfielder Steve Morrow getting the winner after Paul Merson had cancelled out John Harkes' opener.

Unfortunately for hero Morrow, the exuberant celebrations from his captain, Tony Adams, led to him being taken to hospital with a broken arm, after the Gunners skipper slipped while trying to get Morrow onto his shoulders.

Morrow missed the trophy presentation as well as the remainder of the season. In fact, he wouldn't receive his winners' medal until Arsenal ironically met Wednesday again in the FA Cup final later that year.

Most EFL Cups won Club Times won Last win Liverpool 9 2022 Manchester City 8 2021 Manchester United 6 2023 Chelsea 5 2015 Aston Villa 5 1996 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2008 Nottingham Forest 4 1990 Leicester City 3 2000 Birmingham City 2 2011 Arsenal 2 1993 Norwich City 2 1985 Wolves 2 1980

4 1991 - Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Manchester United

Sheridan goal wins cup for second-tier Owls against United

In what is the most recent example of a team outside of the top tier winning the competition, Sheffield Wednesday defeated would-be Premier League juggernauts Manchester United with a superb win at Wembley.

While this was a United team that only finished sixth in the old First Division, they would end the campaign as European champions with victory in the Cup Winners' Cup against Barcelona just a few weeks later.

But they were left to pick themselves up from a rather embarrassing defeat, as John Sheridan's strike handed the Second Division Owls their only League Cup to date and Ron Atkinson got one over on his old employers.

3 1988 - Luton Town 3-2 Arsenal

Arsenal throw it away as Hatters come back to win thrilling finale

As mentioned, Arsenal just don't seem to help themselves when they get to the League Cup final. Perhaps their most agonising defeat came in a five-goal thriller against Luton Town, who were seeking their first major trophy.

Arsenal had recovered from a goal down to lead with a quarter of an hour remaining thanks to goals from Martin Hayes and Alan Smith. A missed Nigel Winterburn penalty then shifted momentum dramatically, with Danny Wilson - who would later win the tournament again with Sheffield Wednesday - equalising late on, before Mark Stein's free kick completed an unlikely, incredible comeback.

While their defensive failures in this game would inspire George Graham's men to the league title a year later, this was a moment to forget for the Gunners as Luton enjoyed one of their finest hours.

2 2005 - Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool (aet)

Mourinho silences the fans as Chelsea edge classic

Chelsea's first meeting with Liverpool at this stage of the competition was one for the ages. Seeking a first major trophy since the arrival of Roman Abramovich, the Blues got off to a horrendous start when John Arne Riise lashed home inside a minute.

A bizarre own goal from Steven Gerrard then levelled the scores after he headed past Jerzy Dudek. This prompted Jose Mourinho to infamously 'shush' the Liverpool fans, after which he was sent to the stands.

But his Chelsea side didn't let this affect them in extra time, with Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman striking late in the added period to all but put Chelsea's name on the trophy. Antonio Nunez swiftly pulled one back, but Chelsea held on to deny Rafael Benitez's Reds.

1 2007 - Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Drogba the hero as memorable Cardiff final descends into chaos

If you want drama, controversy, punch-ups, managers on the pitch and red cards galore, the 2007 League Cup final had it all.

Arsene Wenger's youngsters had made it all the way to the final having seen off the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in the previous rounds, while double league champions Chelsea were in their element under Mourinho.

The story began with 17-year-old Theo Walcott opening the scoring with his first Arsenal goal. Didier Drogba equalised soon after to leave the tie delicately poised.

Things got incredibly tense when John Terry went flying in for a header only to meet the boot of Abou Diaby, which knocked him unconscious and led to a lengthy stoppage.

And even after Drogba had expertly headed home a late winner once the match had restarted, there was still time for things to be taken up a notch.

Arsenal skipper Kolo Toure rather violently took offence to a challenge from John Obi Mikel, leading to an almighty scuffle between players on both sides. Mourinho and Wenger both entered the field in an attempt to calm things down, before Howard Webb handed Mikel, Toure and Emmanuel Adebayor their marching orders.

The match entered an (at the time) almost unprecedented 100th minute in regulation time, but the ten men of Chelsea held on to deny Arsenal yet another League Cup in a final that will be remembered for years to come.