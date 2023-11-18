Away days have given fans reason to venture out and explore places they mightn't have been before whilst following the team they love.

24 teams make up League Two, so there are plenty of unique quirks each ground can bring, from the atmosphere to the food and drink on offer.

With those factors in mind, amongst others such as accessibility and pricing, Football FanCast has ranked the 10 best away days in England's fourth tier.

10 Edgeley Park - Stockport County

Cost of pie: £5

Cost of beer: £4

Stockport County's Edgeley Park home houses a capacity crowd of 10,841 and is located just an 11-minute walk away from the train station, providing fans with great access to the ground.

Situated just outside of Manchester, fans will have plenty to do pre- and post-match, with a plethora of restaurants and pubs to choose from should you opt to venture out into the neighbouring city.

Alternatively, if you're looking to do a bit of shopping, The Trafford Centre is well worth a visit, with over 200 shops, restaurants and attractions.

For fans spending their pre- and post-match activities in Stockport, The Armoury pub, situated a five-minute walk from Edgeley Park, welcomes away dayers.

Stockport typically offer an away allocation of up to 900 fans, though, that can increase to 1,400 for larger fixtures.

However, for all of the positives, the glaring drawback of Stockport away is the food and drink pricing. You'll be charged £9 for a pie and beer - which is the most costly pricing in League Two, so for that reason, the rating suffers.

Away day rating: 8/10

9 VBS Community Stadium - Sutton United

Cost of pie: £3.50

Cost of beer: £4

Located in South London, Sutton United's VBS Community Stadium, formerly known as Gander Green Lane, houses a capacity crowd of 5,032.

Sutton gained promotion to the Football League in 2021 for the first time in their history, and achieving such a feat has garnered a buoyant atmosphere at the ground, so visiting fans can expect a decent noise.

Transport links to the stadium are ace, with Sutton station just a short 20-minute walk away, or alternatively, the 413 and 80 busses stop conveniently close.

You won't have to shell over a tenner for food and drink, either, with a pie and beer totalling £7.50.

If you're looking to visit an old-school ground, look no further than Sutton away.

Away day rating: 8.5/10

8 Bradford City - Valley Parade

Cost of pie: £3.50

Cost of beer: £4.80

Valley Parade - which seats 25,136 fans - is the second biggest stadium in League Two, only behind MK Dons' Stadium MK.

Betting.com's Away Day index ranked Bradford City as the 20th-best away day across the top four divisions, let alone League Two itself.

The Bantams scored 10/10 for the car park pricing category, as large stretches of road around the stadium are available for fans to park on at no charge.

Bradford's Forster Square train station is a 22-minute walk to the ground, or alternatively, Bradford Interchange is a 27-minute commute. So transport links are excellent - which will be music to the ears of away dayers.

The only obvious notable downside is the price of beer. £4.80 it'll set you back, the second most expensive charge in the division, so for that reason, we've knocked Bradford away down a half rating.

Away day rating: 8.5/10

7 Bescot Stadium - Walsall

Cost of pie: £4

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £4

The Bescot Stadium seats 11,300 fans, so it's a pretty big venue for the level.

The transport links to the stadium are excellent, with the train station just an eight-minute walk away from the ground. Away dayers can often be heard chanting on their march up to the ground, further building up the atmosphere.

There's room for a packed-away end, with Walsall often allocating 2,000 seats, so you shouldn't be too hard-pressed to get yourself a ticket with your mates.

Before and after the match fans will often venture into Birmingham, which is situated just 10 miles away. There's a plethora of pubs and restaurants to visit, whilst the Bullring & Grand Central shopping centre often attracts a number of visitors throughout the West Midlands and beyond.

Football Youtuber Alex Vlogs described it as the best away day of the 2021/22 season, so there's evidence to suggest our rating aligns with the views of others.

Away day rating: 8.5/10

6 Cherry Red Records Stadium - AFC Wimbledon

Cost of pie: £4

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £4.50

AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium, formerly named Plough Lane, can seat up to 9,215 fans.

Betting.com's Away Day index scored Wimbledon as the seventh-best away day across the top four divisions, evincing the popularity of a trip to South West London.

Transport links to the ground are efficient, with Earlsfield Station, Haydons Road and Tooting Broadway all within walking distance.

Several bus services run close to the stadium while the 493 arrives directly at the doorstep, so away fans won't be short-supplied with transport.

Of course, any trip to the capital can be fun-filled if done correctly, so if you're looking to sample some of London's most famed pubs and restaurants, AFC Wimbledon away should be on your checklist.

And there's room to take a decent away following, allowing a great noise to be generated.

Away day rating: 8.8/10

5 Wrexham A.F.C. - The Racecourse Ground

Cost of pie: £2.80

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £4

The Racecourse ground, prior to redevelopment works, seated 10,771 fans but that number is due to increase to 16,000.

Situated in the northeast of Wales, Wrexham is easily accessible for away dayers and the train station lies just an eight-minute walk from the ground.

Following the club's takeover, which has seen Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners, The Red Dragons have been on a skyrocketing trajectory.

After gaining promotion to League Two last term, the buoyant mood around the Racecourse is infectious, so travelling fans can expect a cracking atmosphere.

As far as for food and drink, you can get yourself a pie for just £2.80 - the second-cheapest price in the division whilst a beer costs £4, slightly on the pricier side.

Wrexham probably won't be in League Two for much longer, given the influx of investment they've received, so this season might be your first and only chance to visit for a while.

Away day rating: 8.9/10

4 The New Lawn Stadium - Forest Green Rovers

Cost of pie: £3.50

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £4

The New Lawn stadium houses a capacity crowd of 5,147 and is situated in the small village of Nailsworth, Gloucestershire.

The Cotswolds-based club are the only side across the EFL (English Football League) not to sell meat, so if you're looking for a bite to eat, you'll have the choice of a Quorn pie or veggie burger, among other options.

Away dayers travelling by train will find it rather difficult to get to, as there isn't actually a train station in Nailsworth. So the advice is to get off at Stroud and take the number 63 bus to get to the stadium.

Although slightly inconvenient, it all makes for a fun adventure, one that you wouldn't normally experience travelling to any other ground in the Football League.

Forest Green Rovers is a must-do away day, simply for its unique quirks.

Away day rating: 9/10

3 The EnviroVent Stadium - Harrogate Town

Cost of pie: £4

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £4

The EnviroVent Stadium, formally known as Wetherby Road, seats 5,000 fans.

Harrogate, which is situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, is a very picturesque town and is home to the famed Bettys (a tea room), which houses one of the largest collections of Spindler works in the world.

Bettys is well worth a visit for away dayers should you fancy a more quiet retreat rather than the atmospheric pubs that are dotted around the town.

On the approach to the ground, you'll likely walk through 'The Stray', which is a lovely parkland home to several cherry blossom trees. So if you love nature, perhaps Harrogate Town away should be on your checklist.

And foodies will love the pie and mash, pictured below...

Away day rating: 9/10

2 Notts County - Meadow Lane

Cost of pie: £3

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £3.50

Notts County's Meadow Lane home houses just over 20,000 fans, making it one of the largest stadiums in the division.

Away dayers travelling by train will only have to make a short 11-minute walk to the ground, which is located 300 yards from Nottingham Forest's City Ground. The two historic stadiums are divided by the River Trent.

Meadow Lane is said to serve a great pie, which is reasonably priced at £3 whilst a beer will set you back £3.50 - a cost only bettered across the division by Morecambe FC.

Nottingham is a vibrant city with lots on offer and if you're looking to sample some music during your visit, there's no lack of concerts and gigs dotted around various venues.

Aside from that, Notts County is one of the oldest football clubs in England, so for that very reason, it's a ground well worth visiting.

Away day rating: 9.1/10

1 Peninsula Stadium - Salford City

Cost of pie: £3

​​​​​​​Cost of beer: £3.50

Perhaps not a surprising feature on our list, given the ground's locality.

Salford City's Peninsula stadium, which houses 5,108 fans, lies on the outskirts of Manchester City centre, so away dayers will have plenty to do before and after the match.

The nation's third-largest city is famed for its array of restaurants, bars, shopping centres and pubs, of course. If you're after a pre-match pint, look no further than Deansgate, which is situated in close proximity to the Arndale shopping centre.

The ground itself offers a pie and a beer for £6.50, which isn't too dear, compared to the rest of the division's prices.

Perhaps the only downside is the transport links to the stadium, which is rather surprising, given Greater Manchester's fantastic tram service. Though, for whatever reason, the nearest tram stop to the Peninsula Stadium is a good 30-35-minute walk away.

So due to that, we've knocked it down a half rating, but nonetheless, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better away day.

Salford also serve the joint-cheapest (£1.50) cup of tea in the division... 'you'll never sing that'.

Away day rating: 9.2/10

Club Stadium Cost of Beer Crewe Alexandra Alexandra Stadium £3.50 Walsall Bescot Stadium £4 Grimsby Town Blundell Park £3.50 Crawley Town Broadfield Stadium £3.50 Colchester United JobServe Community Stadium £4 Accrington Stanley Crown Ground £3.50 Stockport County Edgeley Park £4 Harrogate Town EnviroVent Stadium £4 Mansfield Town One Call Stadium £3.50 Sutton United VBS Community Stadium £4 Morecambe FC Mazuma Mobile Stadium £3 Doncaster Rovers Eco-Power Stadium £3.50 Notts County Meadow Lane £3.50 Salford City Peninsula Stadium £3.50 AFC Wimbledon Cherry Red Records Stadium £4.50 Tranmere Rovers Prenton Park £3.50 Gillingham Priestfield Stadium £3.70 Wrexham A.F.C The Racecourse Ground £4 Newport County Rodney Parade £3.50 MK Dons Stadium MK £5 Swindon Town County Ground £3.50 Forest Green Rovers The New Lawn Stadium £4 Bradford City Valley Parade £4.80 Barrow Holker Street N/A