Leeds have had some fabulous kits over the years, of which many have become sought-after retro's among the shirt collector community.

Football jerseys have become somewhat of a fashion item in many wardrobes across the globe and Leeds have certainly contributed to that trend.

Over the Whites' 104-year history, they've had several manufacturers designing their kits and some have certainly been better than others, to say the least.

Our lists consist of strips in recent years and right back until the late 80s, so we've included a wide range of retro classics and modern-day crackers.

The legendary Leeds kit-makers Admiral feature very prominently, and rightfully so.

So, without further a due here is Football FanCast's best Leeds United kits of all time, ranked.

15 Home kit 2016-17

Fresh-faced Kalvin Phillips, pictured above, dons this beauty of a home shirt from Leeds' 2016-17 Championship campaign. Made by Kappa, the jersey sports a trendy collar which adds a unique and distinctive quirk. A clean number.

Though, that season, The Whites' performances didn't live up to the kit, as they fell five points adrift of sixth-placed Fulham, who occupied the final play-off place.

Gary Monk was in post as gaffer but resigned shortly after the campaign. The former Swansea manager said: "It is with huge disappointment that my time at Leeds United has come to an end.

"I saw myself at this fantastic club for many years to come. After discussions with the new owner, we have unfortunately been unable to agree a suitable way for us all to move forward together."

Thomas Christiansen was appointed as his successor.

14 Home kit 2008-09

Although not sponsor-less, the faint text actually makes for a cleaner look and the blue v-neck collar is a nice touch.

The Peacocks finished fourth sporting this strip, in League One, and missed out on promotion in the play-offs after Millwall claimed a 2-1 aggregate semi-final victory.

13 Home kit 2007-08

Fan favourite Jermaine Beckford wheels off in celebration rocking Leeds' Admiral-made home kit. The striker enjoyed a prolific campaign donning this strip, scoring 20 goals in 40 league appearances.

The sponsor isn't in your face, which is sometimes one of the biggest problems with modern-day jerseys, but it's the classy blue and yellow collar that really makes this number a beauty. The iconic Coca-Cola Championship sleeve badge is worth noting, too.

However, despite a marvellous home strip, the season ended in heartbreak as the club suffered a 1-0 play-off final defeat at Wembley to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers, leaving them in England's third tier for a second successive season.

12 Away kit 2009/10

The iconic blue and yellow colours of Leeds United are paired beautifully on this number, manufactured by Macron. The collared classic was worn during the club's League One promotion-winning campaign, which saw them accumulate 85 points.

Whilst the two contrasting colours might not be to everyone's taste, it's certainly a refreshing change from the dull away strips we often see nowadays.

Good job, Macron.

11 Away Kit 2005/06

Admiral produced a lovely navy and light blue away number for the West Yorkshire club, here. The racing-esque stripe down either side of the jersey adds a trendy feature whilst the centralised badge creates a retro feel.

Unfortunately, that season saw Leeds dealt a 3-0 defeat by Watford in the Championship play-off final. Manager Kevin Blackwell was sacked later that year after a troubled start to the following campaign.

Robbie Blake, pictured above, and Rob Hulse ended the season as top scorers with 11 goals a piece.

10 Away kit 2013/14

This shirt just screams Ross McCormack. The unusual gold jersey is probably like marmite for a lot of people, you either love it or hate it, but we love this Macron-made jersey.

Perhaps the sponsor could've been a little smaller, but notwithstanding that, it's a lovely strip that embodies everything an away kit should be... unique!

McCormack netted a whopping 28 times in the Championship that year, and unsurprisingly took home the golden boot award. It turned out to be his final season at the West Yorkshire club as Fulham paid £11m for his services in the summer.

9 Away kit 2015/16

The age-old phrase 'simple is better' certainly applies here. No sponsor, just a proper football kit. The traditional Leeds colours of yellow and blue create a fabulous away strip that deserved so much more than a 13th-placed finish.

The Whites had two gaffers in post that season with Uwe Rosler beginning the campaign before getting the boot in October and Steve Evans, who also got the sack shortly after.

This period as a Leeds fan was certainly a dull and uninspiring time. Between 2012 and 2016, they failed to finish inside the top half of the Championship.

8 Home kit 1992/93

Throwing it right back to the early 90s, here.

The old badge will certainly bring a great deal of nostalgia to certain generations and if you are a sucker for retro kits, you'll love this one. The navy collar breaks up the white beautifully and the subtle yellow detailing running across the fixture really makes this a super jersey. Of course, it wouldn't be a 90s kit if it wasn't too big and baggy for the players!

Fantastic work again, Admiral.

7 Away kit 1989-91

Another gorgeous yellow away strip but this time manufactured by Umbro. The nostalgic badge paired with the blue collar makes for a kit desired by many football fanatics.

The strip was worn during Howard Wilkinson's reign as manager and was donned during The Whites' promotion campaign back to the top flight in 1989/90.

The jersey is listed on Classic Football Shirts for £199.99, further evidencing just how valued and sought-after it is.

6 Away kit 1992-93

Now this one is complete marmite. As aforementioned, away strips shouldn't be dull in our eyes, they should be risky colourful attempts to produce a creative masterpiece, and that's exactly what this kit is.

It was worn when Leeds were reigning top-tier Champions but they only just survived the drop, finishing in 17th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Erik Cantona was pinched by rivals Manchester United midway through the season and ended with 15 goals.

A stunning kit. Just a shame it was marred by a littering of poor results throughout the year.

5 Home kit 2002/03

Nike manufactured another iconic kit here. Once again, a collared jersey enters the rankings but it's the splash of blue that really adds to the clean look.

Jonathan Woodgate, pictured above, left the club in favour of a move to Newcastle United in January of that season and The Whites went on to finish 15th, five points ahead of the drop zone.

So perhaps a season to forget but certainly not the kit!

4 Away kit 2020/21

The first Adidas-made strip joins the list and what a stunning jersey it is. Unusual for Leeds to sport a burgundy number but the designers absolutely pulled it off with this one.

The camo detailing paired with the gold accents throughout makes for a stylish and swanky kit. And the club's ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the Premier League was a deserving and fitting achievement for it.

The dazzling Brazillian winger Raphinha, pictured above, embodied the snazzy shirt brilliantly. He went on to depart Elland Road a year later after Barcelona outlaid £55m to sign him, and is now widely considered as one of the best players to don the famous white shirt in recent times.

3 Away kit 2000/01

What is it about collars and football shirts? They really do make for timeless and fashionable wardrobe fixtures. The detailing on both the collar and sleeves are subtle but quirky features and the sponsor's font is pleasing to the eye.

It simply had to make the podium of our selections. Nike produced a fantastic strip here.

The Peacocks finished fourth in this strip and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League before suffering a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Spanish side Valencia.

2 Away kit 2019-20

Pink on a football kit can be quite a bold call, but Kappa designed a real cracker with this one. The only critique is the prominent sponsor but other than that, it's a near-perfect away strip.

The gold badge celebrated the club's 100th anniversary since it was founded in 1919 and the shirt certainly marks the historic occasion splendidly.

The West Yorkshire club amassed 93 points that season and returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Right-back Luke Ayling scored four goals, including two stunning efforts against Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

1 Home kit 2001/02

And winning FFC's best Leeds kit of all time is... the 2001/02 home strip.

The aesthetic sponsor, the iconic Nike tick, and the prominent badge all make for an absolute stunner.

The simplicity of the design creates a really clean look and it certainly helped that The Whites achieved a fifth-placed Premier League finish donning this strip.

Alan Smith, pictured above, with his bleach blonde hair even adds to the nostalgic feel.